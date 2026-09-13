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India-China border dispute: Modi, Xi outline different paths for bilateral ties

PM Modi and Xi Jinping reaffirmed a commitment to resolving the India-China boundary dispute, but their statements showed differences over how border issues should shape broader bilateral ties.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 08:11 AM IST

India-China border dispute: Modi, Xi outline different paths for bilateral ties
India-China border dispute: Modi, Xi outline different paths for bilateral ties (Source: ANI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping's statements suggest differences in how the two countries' leaders view the relationship between the boundary dispute and broader bilateral ties. China wants bilateral ties and border talks to move forward in parallel, while India sees border peace as a prerequisite for deeper ties.

On the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Jinping outlined a four-point approach for the “steady and long-term development” of China-India relations. The president stressed strategic understanding, win-win cooperation, mutual respect and inclusive multilateral engagement during his meeting with Modi. 

China seeks parallel progress on ties and border issue

Xi said China has consistently viewed and developed its relations with India from a strategic and long-term perspective. He stressed that the progress should be protected and said the two countries can learn from each other and pursue mutual development. Outlining a four-point approach, he said China and India should see each other as partners, not rivals, and recognise opportunities for mutual development. Win-win cooperation should remain central, with stronger trade, economic ties, people-to-people exchanges and direct flights. Political wisdom and mutual respect should guide differences, with bilateral relations and the boundary issue progressing in parallel while maintaining border peace. Both countries should strengthen multilateral cooperation through BRICS, the UN, SCO and G20, and work together on global challenges.

Modi stresses border peace as basis for ties

On the other hand, PM Modi emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remained “an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations”. He stressed that differences should not become disputes and that India-China ties should be guided by mutual respect, sensitivity and interest. 

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable boundary settlement. The leaders also discussed global issues, including the West Asia conflict, with Xi calling for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and greater diplomatic efforts.

The meeting also saw India and China reaffirm their commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question. The statements assume significance as Xi visited India for the first time in seven years, following tensions along the border after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which killed 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese military personnel.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, hosted by India on September 12–13, 2026.

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