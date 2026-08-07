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India, China agree to keep diplomatic, military channels open to resolve remaining LAC issues

India and China agreed to keep using diplomatic and military channels to address LAC issues and prevent fresh misunderstandings along the border.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

India, China agree to keep diplomatic, military channels open to resolve remaining LAC issues
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India and China have agreed to continue using existing diplomatic and military channels to resolve pending border issues and avoid misunderstandings along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The understanding was reached during the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), held in New Delhi on August 6.

India, China hold 'frank' border talks

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides held "frank" discussions on the situation along the LAC. They stressed that maintaining peace and stability in the border areas is important for improving overall relations between the two countries.

India's delegation was led by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA, while the Chinese delegation was headed by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Department of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Boundary issues, river projects discussed

The two sides also discussed issues related to the boundary, border management and the development of mechanisms to maintain stability. The talks followed the outcomes of the 24th Special Representatives' discussions.

India also called for an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism dealing with trans-border rivers. New Delhi stressed the need for China to share technical information about projects being developed upstream.

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