India, Central Asia to hold summit once in two years, establish secretariat for coordination

New Delhi: Summit-level meet once in 2 years, establishment of a secretariat for practical coordination, and more ministerial-level engagement will be among the key outcomes of the upcoming India-Central Asia Summit on January 27. The meet, that will happen virtually, will be the first such summit between India and the five central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan - to increase engagement to a higher level. India and the Central Asian countries already have a foreign minister-level mechanism that has met three times on an annual basis so far, the last being in December 2021.

The "India-Central Asia Centre", that is expected to be established in Delhi will act as the secretariat for the India-Central Asia Summit coordination, which henceforth becomes a permanent fixture as ties are taken to a higher level. The suggestion for the establishment of such a secretariat was given by India and will provide institutional framework for the development of relationship.

Another key outcome will be the establishment of ministerial-level platforms for engagement in four key areas - political issues and development cooperation, trade and connectivity, culture and tourism and, most importantly defence and security. At non-governmental level, increased interaction is being proposed between business chambers and think-tanks.

A special emphasis will be on enlarging engagement when it comes to Information Technology sector. India has already assisted in establishment of IT park in Uzbek capital Tashkent, the first phase inaugurated back in 2019. In Tajikistan, with a grant of $ 0.6 million, an Information and Technology Centre (Bedil Centre) was commissioned in 2006 by Indian support and the ​project trained almost all the first-generation IT experts in government sector of the country.

New Delhi has been pitching for Iran-based, India-built Chabahar port to increase connectivity and trade from landlocked central Asia to the wider Indian ocean region. Uzbekistan, a doubly landlocked country, and Kazakhstan have been enthusiastic supporters for use of the port to increase connectivity. Continuous focus has been on shared civilizational connect, that also remains the much-celebrated aspect of the ties. As part of defence industrial cooperation, India has offered a ‘Line of Credit’ of $40 million to Uzbekistan. Indian and Uzbek armies had undertaken a 10 day-long joint military exercises at Ranikhet, Uttarakhand last year, in which 45 soldiers from each side participated.

The announcement of the summit came last week and comes as both sides mark the 30th year of establishment of formal diplomatic ties this year. Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “During the first India-Central Asia Summit, the leaders are expected to discuss steps to take forward India-Central Asia relations to newer heights. They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the evolving regional security situation.”

Afghanistan naturally will be one of the main points of discussion, given that three Central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan - share direct land border with it. The Taliban takeover of Kabul last year has complicated the situation, with many of these countries fearing a spill over into their territories. The National security advisors (NSAs) of the Central Asian countries had last year visited Delhi for a meeting on Afghanistan in which Russian and Iranian NSA-level counterparts had also participated.

The summit comes as New Delhi has been expanding depth of its commitments with all Central Asian capitals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited all the Central Asian countries in 2015, which was the first of its kind tour by any Indian Prime Minister. EAM Jaishankar had last year visited two Central Asian countries - Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. India has in the past announced a $1 billion line of credit for priority development projects in fields such as connectivity, energy, IT, healthcare, education, agriculture, etc for the entire region also known as "the stans" since all the countries in the region end with suffix stan, which in Persian means "land of".