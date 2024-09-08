Twitter
'India can play big role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni after meeting Zelenskyy

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni had a bilateral meeting today with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the annual conference of The European House - Ambrosetti (TEHA) Forum at Cernobbio on Lake Como.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 06:31 AM IST

'India can play big role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni after meeting Zelenskyy
TRENDING NOW

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that India can play a role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. She made the remarks after meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"China and India have a role to play in resolving this conflict. The only thing that cannot happen is to believe the conflict can be solved by abandoning Ukraine," Meloni said after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, Italian Government TV was cited by Reuters.

Meloni had a bilateral meeting today with Zelensky on the sidelines of the annual conference of The European House - Ambrosetti (TEHA) Forum at Cernobbio on Lake Como. She reiterated Italy's support to Kyiv as it battles against the Russian forces of invasion, ANSA reported.

The Italian news agency cited Meloni telling reporters later that the 40-minute meeting went off well.

"If the rules of international law are discarded, crises and chaos will multiply," Meloni told the forum as per the report in ANSA. 

"I have said this to my Chinese counterparts too," the Italian PM said, according to the report. 

"The only thing that cannot be done is to abandon Ukraine to its fate", Meloni said, adding, "this is the choice that Italy had made and which will not change".

Meloni's office in a statement also "reiterated that support for Ukraine is a top priority on the Italian G7 Presidency's agenda and reaffirmed the ongoing commitment to Ukraine's legitimate defence and to a just and lasting peace".

The statement published by the Italian news outlet said they also addressed the issue of reconstruction ahead of the next Ukraine Recovery Conference which will be held in Italy in 2025.

The news outlet quoted a statement from Meloni's office which said that the two leaders discussed the latest on ground developments and Ukraine's most urgent needs ahead of winter and "in the face of continuing Russian attacks against the civilian population and critical infrastructure".

Meloni's remarks follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on Thursday that India, China and Brazil could mediate in potential peace talks over Ukraine.

Addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Russian leader stated that leaders of India, Brazil, and China are making a sincere effort to contribute to resolving the situation in Ukraine.

Putin was cited by Russian state media TASS as saying that he is in constant touch with India, China, and Brazil over the Ukraine conflict, as these countries are sincerely seeking to resolve all issues surrounding the conflict.

Putin's statement comes months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow and the recent visit to Ukraine, where he reiterated India's stance on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and stated that India has always been on the side of peace. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
