India taunts Sharif regime as 'Form 47 Govt' at UN, says Pakistan's Frankenstein is haunting it; what does it mean?

India at UNGA called Shehbaz Sharif regime a Form 47 government. What is Form 47 and Form 45? Why Imran Khan's PTI calls Pakistan govt illegitimate? Explained.

India launched a sharp attack on Pakistan at the United Nations, calling the Shehbaz Sharif regime a "Form 47 government" and accusing Islamabad of creating "Frankensteins" that it has now lost control of.

"Nothing more can be expected from a Form 47 government," India's first secretary Raghoo Puri said at a UNGA session, accusing Pakistan of putting its energy into "narrative building" and spreading misinformation instead of fighting terrorism.

What India said on Pakistan at UNGA?

Showing the mirror to Pakistan on terrorism, the Indian diplomat said Islamabad was now facing a damning reality.

"Pakistan casts itself as a frontline state and a victim, masking the fact that the Frankensteins it created and lost control over have moved from wreaking havoc in neighbouring countries to doing the same at home," he said.

Puri said the "dark secret" was acknowledged by Pakistan's own leaders, likely hinting at remarks made by Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz last month.

However, what grabbed attention was Puri's reference to the Sharif regime as a 'Form 47 government'.

Why is the Sharif Regime called 'Form 47' govt?

To understand the term, we need to go back to February 2024, when Pakistan election results were declared. Allegations of rigging and result manipulation marred the polls. Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had alleged that army chief Asim Munir installed the Sharif regime by manipulating votes.

At the heart of the controversy were Form 45 and Form 47, which officially document the election results.

Form 45 vs Form 47 explained:

*Form 45* is used to maintain a record of votes polled at a polling station. It contains essential details, including the polling station number, the number of registered voters, votes cast, and a breakdown of votes received by each candidate.

*Form 47*, on the other hand, is used to compile the consolidated provisional results of a constituency. It is prepared after the polling station results are compiled by the returning officer.

Imran Khan's PTI, whose candidates contested the 2024 election as independents after the party was barred from using its poll symbol, alleged that the figures recorded in Form 45 did not always match Form 47 data in several constituencies.

The party claimed that several PTI-backed independents had actually won according to the polling station results, but were subsequently shown as having lost when the constituency-wide results were compiled in Form 47.

The final results showed that PTI-backed independents emerged as the largest force, winning 101 seats with 31% vote share, followed by PML-N (24%) and PPP (14%). However, the PML-N formed the government with a broad coalition.

Since then, the PTI has used the 'Form 47' jibe to allege that Sharif came to power by manipulating Form 47s.

The issue was also highlighted in a report by the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG). The report found that "a significant number of Form 47s had been altered".

This is why India raking up the issue at an international forum like the UN is significant.