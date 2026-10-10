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India calls out Pakistan’s ‘lies’ at UN, sends a strong message on Jammu and Kashmir

India hit back at Pakistan at the UN over Jammu and Kashmir, accusing Islamabad of spreading falsehoods. Check what New Delhi said about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and ongoing human rights violations in the region.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 12:59 PM IST

India calls out Pakistan’s ‘lies’ at UN, sends a strong message on Jammu and Kashmir
India hits back at Pakistan over Kashmir at the UN. (AI-Generated)
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    India on Friday slammed Pakistan at the United Nations for spreading 'lies and falsehoods' about Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and urging Pakistan to stop human rights violations in territories under its control.

     

    India responds to Pakistan remarks at UN

     

    India's response came during a discussion on 'Decolonisation' in the UN General Assembly's Fourth Committee, where Member of Parliament Mahima Kumari Mewar exercised India's Right of Reply to a statement by Pakistan's representative.

     

    India at UN also shared its response through a post on X and wrote, ''MP Mahima Kumari Mewar delivered India's Right of Reply in response to a statement by the representative of Pakistan in the Fourth Committee on the Agenda item: Decolonisation.''

     

    Responding to Pakistan, Mahima Kumari said, ''It is regrettable that Pakistan continues to abuse the UN platform to peddle lies and falsehoods about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. We call upon Pakistan to stop the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan's military occupation, repression, brutality, and illegal exploitation of resources.''

     

     

    Highlighting atrocities by the Pakistani forces in the PoK, she added, ''In the last few months, the Pakistani armed forces and their proxies have killed dozens of innocent civilians who were agitating for their basic rights and freedoms and basic necessities. A country like Pakistan, with an established record of military dictatorship, sham elections, incarceration of popular elected leaders, religious extremism, and sponsoring terrorism as an instrument of state policy, should in future refrain from preaching homilies of this at this platform.''

     

    She also underlined India's position on J&K and concluded by saying, ''Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. I thank you, chair.''

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