India breaks silence on possible 100% US tariffs, vows to protect trade, economic interests, MEA's first reaction

India said it will take necessary steps to protect its trade and economic interests after the US Congress passed legislation giving President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil and gas.

India on Thursday said it would take all necessary steps to protect its trade and economic interests after the US Congress passed a legislation targeting Russia and countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas.

The bill, which has cleared both chambers of the US Congress, gives President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue purchasing Russian energy. India and China have been identified as major buyers of Russian oil and could potentially be affected if the tariff provisions are used.

MEA stresses energy security

Responding to the development, the External Affairs Ministry said India remained focused on ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. The ministry said India would continue to diversify its sources of energy based on changing market conditions.

New Delhi also said the possible impact of the US legislation had been discussed with American officials at various levels in recent months. India has conveyed its concerns over the possible consequences of the legislation for bilateral relations as well as global energy markets.

“The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests,” the ministry said. The government added that it would work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the possible impact of the US move.

What does the US bill allow?

The legislation, officially called the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was passed by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday with a 262-159 vote. The US Senate had already approved the legislation by an 86-11 vote last month. The bill now goes to the White House for President Trump’s consideration.

The legislation is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine. It targets areas including Russia’s energy and defence sectors and its so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers accused of helping Moscow avoid existing sanctions.

The bill also contains provisions targeting Iran.

No 100% tariff has been imposed on India

India’s mention in the legislation does not mean that Indian exports are currently facing a 100% tariff. Instead, the law gives the US president the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas if the relevant provisions are triggered.

The actual use of that authority would therefore depend on a future decision by the US administration.

Why India could be affected

India has emerged as a major buyer of Russian crude, particularly after Western sanctions imposed following the Russia-Ukraine war changed global energy trade. Washington has sought to discourage countries from purchasing Russian energy, arguing that revenue from oil and gas sales helps finance Moscow’s war effort.

If the US administration were to impose additional tariffs on India under the new law, Indian goods entering the US market could become significantly more expensive. Higher tariffs could increase costs for exporters and make Indian products less competitive in the American market.

India weighs impact on trade and energy

The legislation comes at a time when India is balancing its energy requirements with its wider trade relationship with the US. The government has maintained that energy security remains a key priority and that its sourcing decisions are guided by market conditions and the needs of Indian consumers.

For now, India has said it is monitoring developments and will work with trade and industry bodies to assess and respond to the implications of the US legislation.