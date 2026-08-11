India breaks silence on Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defence pact: Is New Delhi worried?

The Mecca Defence Pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan has sparked fresh questions over regional security and possible implications for India's strategic interests. Here's what MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday finally broke its silence over the newly inked Mecca Defence Pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. In a biweekly news briefing with the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal spoke on the agreement and said that India will adopt every required step to protect its national interest.

''Regarding the agreement that was signed recently, let me say that we continue to closely follow developments in the West Asia conflict. As far as this particular agreement is concerned, we are examining its implications both from the perspective of our national security as well as considerations of regional stability, peace and stability. India remains fully committed to meeting or safeguarding its national interests and will take all necessary measures in this regard,'' Jaiswal said.

The Mecca Defence Pact was signed on August 7, in Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

What is the Mecca Defence Pact?

As per reports, the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement is a new military pact wherein an armed assault against any single member nation will be treated as an act of aggression against all three, similar to NATO's Article 5. In a statement released by Saudi Arabia, it said that the treaty is designed for 'building sustainable self-reliant capabilities' without compromising Riyadh's current ties across the Gulf, Arab and global tiers.

In this pact, Pakistan contributes with its large military and nuclear capability, Turkey with its NATO-trained armed forces and defence industry, and Saudi Arabia with its major financial and strategic weight.