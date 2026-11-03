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India breaks silence on Bangladesh garment workers' protests: MEA outlines India's position on bilateral ties

In a bi-weekly press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs addressed Bangladesh's ongoing garment workers' protests and shared India's position on the situation along with the future of bilateral ties between the two nations.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

India breaks silence on Bangladesh garment workers' protests: MEA outlines India's position on bilateral ties
MEA addresses Bangladesh garment workers' protests and bilateral ties. (Screengrab from MEA video)
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday finally broke its silence over the ongoing protests by garment workers in Bangladesh. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi remained committed to building a positive, forward-looking relationship with Dhaka. In the bi-weekly press briefing on November 3, Jaiswal said, ''We have been following the situation in Bangladesh. There have been developments there, and we continue to follow those developments. As far as the India-Bangladesh relationship is concerned, we want to work towards a positive, forward-looking and constructive relationship.''

On being asked about the bilateral water management, particularly the Ganga Water Treaty, he added, ''As I have said earlier, between India and Bangladesh, we have a joint rivers commission, and that is the structured mechanism for discussion on all cross-boundary rivers, including the Ganga.''

Addressing queries related to the status of high-level diplomatic engagements between the neighbouring countries, he further said, ''We have already extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit India, and if there is any update, I will keep you informed.''

 

Deets about Bangladesh's garment workers protest

The recent protests in Bangladesh have been driven by workers' demand for a significant increase in their monthly minimum wage, as they seek a rise from the existing 12,500 Bangladeshi taka to 30,000 taka. The protest kept going even after some garment factories opened partially, specifically in Dhaka's Mirpur area.

Workers initially returned to their workplaces, but tension erupted when they left factories and took the streets again. Police personnel and security forces used tear gas and baton charges to disperse demonstrators.

For those unversed, the garment industry in Bangladesh is one of the major driving forces of the country, employing over four million people and contributing nearly 80 percent of its export earnings.

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