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India-bound civilian aircraft hit by US strike in Iran, is it a war crime?

An Iran-based Mahan Air aircraft set for a humanitarian mission to India was reportedly hit in a US strike at Mashhad airport.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 08:28 AM IST

India-bound civilian aircraft hit by US strike in Iran, is it a war crime?
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An aircraft operated by Mahan Air was reportedly damaged in a United States airstrike at Mashhad International Airport in Iran, according to Iranian sources. The plane had been scheduled to travel to New Delhi as part of a humanitarian mission involving the transport of medicines and medical supplies.

The aircraft was stationed at the airport when the strike allegedly took place, forcing the suspension of the planned operation. There has been no immediate confirmation or response from US authorities regarding the reported incident.

Humanitarian Efforts Affected

The disrupted flight was linked to ongoing coordination between India and Iran to deliver essential aid. Earlier in March, India had already sent medical consignments to Iran, highlighting long-standing humanitarian ties between the two nations.

Officials indicated that the affected aircraft was expected to facilitate further shipments, including medicines sourced from multiple countries. The interruption is likely to impact relief logistics and delay ongoing assistance efforts.

Iran Calls Incident a ‘War Crime’

Iran strongly condemned the reported strike, with its Civil Aviation Organisation describing the act as a serious violation of international law. Authorities stated that the aircraft was engaged in a purely humanitarian mission, making it a protected civilian entity.

The organisation cited key international agreements such as the Chicago Convention of 1944 and the Montreal Convention of 1971, which classify attacks endangering civilian aircraft as criminal acts. It also referred to provisions under the Geneva Conventions that prohibit targeting civilian infrastructure, especially during aid operations.

Iran has urged global institutions to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable, while also calling for stronger safeguards to ensure the safety of civilian aviation.

Background and Wider Implications

Mahan Air, one of Iran’s largest private carriers, has faced long-standing sanctions from the United States over alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—claims that Tehran has consistently rejected.

The reported strike adds to growing concerns about the safety of civilian aircraft operating in conflict zones. With regional tensions already high, the incident could further complicate diplomatic relations and raise broader questions about the protection of humanitarian missions during ongoing hostilities.

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