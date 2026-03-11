FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Why has Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother triggered controversy? Where is he amid Israel-Iran war?

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches

India-bound cargo vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims responsibility, 20 sailors rescued, three missing

'I don't like staying in s**t': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she left Bollywood, says she started feeling 'little limited'

Sona Mohapatra bashes 'son of Haryana' Badshah for controversial song Tateeree: 'You can challenge misogyny or profit from it'

John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter apologises to crew for this shocking reason

Government claims 'enough' LPG stocks, urges consumers not to panic

BAN vs PAK, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana’s five-wicket haul powers Bangladesh to 8-wicket win over Pakistan, lead series 1-0

Watch: Jay Shah's sporting gesture for New Zealand players after T20 World Cup final wins internet

US-Israel-Iran War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo, Mossad chief killed in Iranian Attack? Details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Why has Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother triggered controversy? Where is he amid Israel-Iran war?

Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Where is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother now?

'I don't like staying in s**t': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she left Bollywood, says she started feeling 'little limited'

'I don't like staying in s**t': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she left Bollywood,

Sona Mohapatra bashes 'son of Haryana' Badshah for controversial song Tateeree: 'You can challenge misogyny or profit from it'

Sona Mohapatra bashes 'son of Haryana' Badshah for controversial song Tateeree

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

HomeWorld

WORLD

India-bound cargo vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims responsibility, 20 sailors rescued, three missing

The Royal Thai Navy said in a statement that "the specific details and cause of the attack are currently under investigation." Iran has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 07:38 PM IST

India-bound cargo vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims responsibility, 20 sailors rescued, three missing
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday shortly after leaving a port in the United Arab Emirates, the Royal Thai Navy said. The vessel, Mayuree Naree, a bulk carrier owned by the Thai company Precious Shipping Pcl, had left Khalifa Port in the UAE and was headed to Kandla Port in India when it came under attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

20 sailors rescued, 3 still missing

Twenty sailors have been rescued, but three remain unaccounted for, the Royal Thai Navy said. Photos released by the Royal Thai Navy showed thick black smoke rising from the ship's hull and superstructure, with life rafts visible in the surrounding water. The Royal Thai Navy said in a statement that "the specific details and cause of the attack are currently under investigation." Iran has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Attack part of escalating tensions

The attack comes as the Middle East is gripped by a deepening crisis. Israel, backed by US military forces, launched strikes against Iran on 28 February. Tehran retaliated with strikes against Tel Aviv and Middle Eastern nations hosting American military bases, and has repeatedly threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical waterways for global energy supply.

The statement added that Omani navy had rescued 20 sailors and "efforts are currently underway to rescue the remaining three crew members."

International response

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said that three commercial ships were attacked in the Gulf yesterday. It is not immediately clear whether Mayuree Naree was one of those. As per the Royal Thai Navy statement, the ship is 178 metres long and displaces 30,000 tonnes. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of shipping in the region.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Why has Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother triggered controversy? Where is he now?
Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Where is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother now?
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announc
India-bound cargo vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims responsibility, 20 sailors rescued, three missing
India-bound cargo vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims
'I don't like staying in s**t': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she left Bollywood, says she started feeling 'little limited'
'I don't like staying in s**t': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she left Bollywood,
Sona Mohapatra bashes 'son of Haryana' Badshah for controversial song Tateeree: 'You can challenge misogyny or profit from it'
Sona Mohapatra bashes 'son of Haryana' Badshah for controversial song Tateeree
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement