Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Why has Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother triggered controversy? Where is he amid Israel-Iran war?
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches
India-bound cargo vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims responsibility, 20 sailors rescued, three missing
'I don't like staying in s**t': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she left Bollywood, says she started feeling 'little limited'
Sona Mohapatra bashes 'son of Haryana' Badshah for controversial song Tateeree: 'You can challenge misogyny or profit from it'
John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter apologises to crew for this shocking reason
Government claims 'enough' LPG stocks, urges consumers not to panic
BAN vs PAK, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana’s five-wicket haul powers Bangladesh to 8-wicket win over Pakistan, lead series 1-0
Watch: Jay Shah's sporting gesture for New Zealand players after T20 World Cup final wins internet
US-Israel-Iran War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo, Mossad chief killed in Iranian Attack? Details here
WORLD
The Royal Thai Navy said in a statement that "the specific details and cause of the attack are currently under investigation." Iran has claimed responsibility for the attack.
A Thai-flagged cargo vessel was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday shortly after leaving a port in the United Arab Emirates, the Royal Thai Navy said. The vessel, Mayuree Naree, a bulk carrier owned by the Thai company Precious Shipping Pcl, had left Khalifa Port in the UAE and was headed to Kandla Port in India when it came under attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Twenty sailors have been rescued, but three remain unaccounted for, the Royal Thai Navy said. Photos released by the Royal Thai Navy showed thick black smoke rising from the ship's hull and superstructure, with life rafts visible in the surrounding water. The Royal Thai Navy said in a statement that "the specific details and cause of the attack are currently under investigation." Iran has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack comes as the Middle East is gripped by a deepening crisis. Israel, backed by US military forces, launched strikes against Iran on 28 February. Tehran retaliated with strikes against Tel Aviv and Middle Eastern nations hosting American military bases, and has repeatedly threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical waterways for global energy supply.
The statement added that Omani navy had rescued 20 sailors and "efforts are currently underway to rescue the remaining three crew members."
Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said that three commercial ships were attacked in the Gulf yesterday. It is not immediately clear whether Mayuree Naree was one of those. As per the Royal Thai Navy statement, the ship is 178 metres long and displaces 30,000 tonnes. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of shipping in the region.