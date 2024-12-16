WORLD
Much like the solidarity between the United States and NATO forged during World War II, India and Bangladesh share a bond rooted in their collective fight for Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.
The Bond Forged in Sacrifice
Strategic alliances often arise from shared struggles against oppressive forces, as evidenced by the deep ties between India and Bangladesh. Much like the solidarity between the United States and NATO forged during World War II, India and Bangladesh share a bond rooted in their collective fight for Bangladesh's liberation in 1971. This partnership, born out of a shared mission to end the atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani regime, culminated in the creation of an independent Bangladesh. The historic victory, marked by the Indian Armed Forces' decisive intervention alongside the Mukti Bahini, is commemorated annually as Bijoy Dibos in Bangladesh and Vijay Diwas in India.
This relationship, however, extends beyond shared sacrifices. It is nurtured by common cultural, linguistic, and culinary traditions, creating a unique camaraderie that transcends political transitions and regional challenges. As the 54th anniversary of this historic event approaches, the enduring partnership continues to defy naysayers, standing resilient amidst geopolitical fluctuations.
Expanding Cooperation: A Multi-Dimensional Partnership
Economic Ties
India and Bangladesh have cultivated a robust economic partnership, with Bangladesh emerging as India's largest trade partner in South Asia. Bilateral trade, valued at over USD 14 billion, reflects their shared economic ascent. This success is bolstered by initiatives in energy and power cooperation, as well as infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing road, rail, and inland waterway connectivity. These developments underpin the vision of a prosperous, interconnected South Asia.
Defence and Maritime Security
Defence collaboration between the two nations is equally significant. Bangladeshi military personnel routinely attend prestigious Indian defence institutions, while Indian officers participate in training programs in Bangladesh. This cross-pollination of expertise underscores their shared commitment to regional stability.
Given the Bay of Bengal's prominence as their shared maritime domain, India and Bangladesh face similar challenges, including illegal fishing, drug trafficking, human smuggling, and climate-induced disasters. The resolution of the maritime boundary dispute in 2014 has further facilitated cooperation, leading to joint efforts to safeguard their waters.
Maritime Partnerships: Anchoring Bilateral Ties
The Indian and Bangladeshi navies exemplify the spirit of maritime collaboration. Annual coordinated patrols and the Bongosagar naval exercises have enhanced their interoperability. Training exchanges have strengthened professional ties, with Bangladesh's current Chief of Naval Staff being an alumnus of India's Navigation and Direction School in Kochi.
Notable milestones include the Indian Navy's significant participation in Bangladesh's International Fleet Review in 2022, marking the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Reciprocally, Bangladesh Navy's participation in India's multinational MILAN exercises and the Goa Maritime Symposium underscores their shared vision for combating non-traditional threats in the region.
The establishment of a Bangladeshi liaison officer at India's Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in 2023 represents a leap forward in maritime information sharing and transparency. Additionally, under India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, India has supported Bangladesh in strengthening its maritime security apparatus.
Bangladesh’s leadership in forums like the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) further highlights its role in fostering regional maritime cooperation. Its participation in joint efforts reflects a commitment to addressing shared challenges and ensuring maritime safety.
Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)
The Bay of Bengal's susceptibility to cyclones has necessitated swift and coordinated responses. The Indian Navy has consistently extended humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh, exemplifying its role as a net security provider in the region. During Cyclone Mora in 2017, for instance, INS Sumitra rescued 27 Bangladeshi citizens adrift at sea. Similarly, the Indian Navy played a critical role in evacuating over 300 Bangladeshi nationals from Yemen during the 2015 civilian evacuation operations.
These efforts underscore the Indian Navy’s commitment to regional stability and the well-being of Bangladeshi citizens, reinforcing the bonds of trust and partnership between the two nations.
Future Outlook: Navigating a Shared Destiny
The maritime domain remains a vital conduit for advancing India-Bangladesh relations. With shared challenges and opportunities, both nations are poised to deepen their collaboration, leveraging their maritime assets for mutual benefit. Initiatives like enhanced battlespace transparency, joint exercises, and coordinated responses to non-traditional threats will likely define the trajectory of this partnership.
In the face of geopolitical pressures and external adversities, the India-Bangladesh relationship endures as a testament to resilience and mutual respect. As the two nations prepare to celebrate Vijay Diwas and Bijoy Dibos, the participation of Bangladeshi freedom fighters in Kolkata’s commemorative events serves as a poignant reminder of their shared history and enduring partnership.
The maritime realm will undoubtedly continue to anchor this relationship, fostering a stable and secure Bay of Bengal and ensuring that the sacrifices of 1971 pave the way for a prosperous and harmonious future.
(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
This city takes over Mumbai in new ultra-luxury real estate hub, not Delhi, Chandigarh, it is…
India-Bangladesh Relations: Maritime perspective
Magnus Carlsen to finally face world chess champion D Gukesh; check dates, venue, other details here
Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test?
Katrina Kaif seeks blessings at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with Vicky Kaushal's mother, watch viral video
From TV Heartthrob to Digital Guru, Sandeep Bhansali’s Starry Reinvention!
NCERT slashes prices of textbooks for classes 9 to 12 for next academic year by...
Online Trading in India: Is Octa (formerly OctaFX) a Safe Platform to Trade On?
Dissecting Game Development: Why Investors Are Choosing NipsApp As The Next Big Thing
CaratBee's insight on the rise of eco-friendly weddings and lab-grown diamonds
Georgia: 12 people found dead at Indian restaurant in Gaudri
Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's shirtless pics go viral, days after rebels storm his palace
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was first addressed 'Ustad' by...
‘Please retire’: Netizens slam Virat Kohli for another failure with bat in 3rd Test vs Australia
Malaika Arora reveals her mother received calls from her college over poor attendance: 'It was getting very difficult'
Zakir Hussain’s death: Gautam Adani, Satya Nadella Mourn loss of “true legend”
'Chapri ultra pro...': Internet react after man gets gold teeth with his name engraved on it, watch viral video
Chinmayi Sripada attacks Kapil Sharma for 'racist jibes' on Atlee: 'This is disappointing and unfortunately...'
Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani dropped out of USD 100 billion club, their net worths are now...
Shreyas Iyer scripts history after winning SMAT 2024 title, becomes first cricketer in the world to…
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode after GRAP 3 reimposed
Paneer Makhani for Rs 3000? Internet shocked at expensive restaurant bill, SEE viral post
Meet woman, who left IIT Kanpur for Bollywood, later joined Google as...
Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun film beats RRR to become third highest-grossing Indian movie ever behind...
'Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto please, don't...': Bombay Shaving Company CEO urges quick food delivery companies to do this...
Isa Guha breaks silence after her comment on Jasprit Bumrah in Brisbane Test sparks major controversy
Meet woman, executive director of Rs 192000 crore company, has net worth of Rs 660 crore, wife of billionaire, she is...
'Delete that cover drive': Sunil Gavaskar suggests Virat Kohli to take inspiration from THIS legendary cricketer
GRAP 3 reimposed in Delhi-NCR after rise in air pollution, schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode
Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Digital Pharmacy Systems: Challenges and solutions for independent pharmacies
REET 2024-25: Registration begins, know application date and other important details here
Sky Force: Sara Ali Khan grooves to Garhwali song with ex-beau Veer Pahariya; watch leaked video
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, says 'humne pyaar mohabbat kya dikhai...'
'Disappointing': Sobhita Dhulipala touching Naga Chaitanya's feet at wedding divides internet
FIFA faces backlash from Ukraine over 'unacceptable' map that appeared to omit....
Indian Railways to review AC coach fares to raise earnings from passenger segment
Anant Ambani plays haldi with mother Nita Ambani, Hardik Pandya gets drenched; new video takes over internet
Meet billionaire CEO who holds weekend meetings, wants employees to work after midnight, is NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's...
Cyclone Chido batters French territory of Mayotte in Indian Ocean, hundreds feared dead in strongest storm in 100 years
BTS: J-Hope's sister Jiwoo drops pics in salwar suit, jhumkas; photos in desi look takes the internet by storm
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 3 highlights: Rain forces early stumps on Day 3, India 51/4
'Wah Ustaad Wah!': US Embassy pays tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain, pens touching note
Koi navi gal karo...': Diljit Dosanjh shuts down trolls on 'Panjab' backlash; refuses to host concert in India
Pandit Sanjay Ram Marathe passes away due to heart attack
What is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, disease that Zakir Hussain died of?
Syria's Bashar al-Assad earned billions from THIS tiny white pill, also linked to his regime fall, it is...
'Shameful': Kapil Sharma gets trolled for making 'racist' remark on Atlee
Nagaland Lottery Dear Dwarka 1 PM Monday lucky draw, check full list here
Elections in Bangladesh could be scheduled between late 2025 and early 2026: Chief Adviser Yunus
Muhammad Yunus Bows to Pak Diktat: Roses replace guns on Bijoy Dibos
Kamal Haasan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, celebs pay heartfelt tribute to Zakir Hussain: 'Good bye and...'
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 2 highlights: Rain stops play, India 48/4 at tea break
Good news for Indian tourists, will now be able to travel to Russia visa-free from...
Kerala Lottery Results December 16: Win Win W 800 Monday lucky draw result TODAY
Airtel, Vi and Mukesh Ambani's Jio gaining more subscribers due to THIS reason, there is a BSNL link, it is...
Israel is searching for grave of THIS man, was publicly hanged by Syria as he was Mossad's most...
'Whatever Salman sir and...': Rashmika Mandanna doesn't want to flaunt her connection with Sikandar co-star Salman Khan
Where is UPSC topper IAS Srushti Deshmukh these days? Know her current posting
New York to London in just 1 hour? Elon Musk has a plan, it is...
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 16, 2024 Live Updates: Check winning numbers here
Zakir Hussain death: Throwback video of Tabla maestro, Sachin Tendulkar's 'jugalbandi', WATCH
Delhi-NCR weather December 16: Cold wave grips Delhi with temperature falling to 4.5°C, air quality plunges to...
Narayana Murthy backs 70-hour workweek, says, 'we compared ourselves with...'
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena takes BIG step after his wife Nouran questions his friendship with Karan Veer Mehra
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 1 highlights: Virat Kohli flops again, India 22/3 at lunch break
Varun Dhawan shares update on Salman Khan's cameo in Baby John, claims superstar will have 'long-lasting' impact
Will Smith breaks his silence on rumored connection to Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'I don't have sh*t to...'
This supermodel faced 45 rejections, lost passport in China, couldn't verify her identification, wanted to quit, then...
Elon Musk's next BIG move, Tesla CEO to take on Gmail with launch of...
Netanyahu had 'very warm' phone call with Donald Trump on Israel's need to 'complete its victory'
Allu Arjun says 'I am extreamly sorry' after Pushpa 2 stampede death case: 'It was purely...'
Meet woman whose father sold land for her studies, overcame UPSC failure, cracked BPSC in first attempt, she is...
Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Good news for commuters! Travel time to be reduced to 3.5 hours, set to open in...
'He goes for base of....': Travis Head reveals strategy behind tackling Jasprit Bumrah after Brisbane hundred
Meet man, once world's richest, had net worth more than Mukesh Ambani, lost Rs 5856175 crore due to...
Ratan Tata to Jamsetji Tata: Know education qualifications, achievements of one of most influential families in India
World's smallest Rubik's Cube weighs just 0.33 grams, but will cost a whopping Rs…
Meet woman, daughter of richest Indian in healthcare sector, works in Rs 435000 crore company as...
Meet teen who set Guinness World Record for largest hands, feet; they measure…
Keerthy Suresh's bridal saree with gold zari work took 405 hours to create
Watch: Viral video shows Hippo charging safari vehicle in South Africa, netizens call it 'scary'
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73 in San Francisco
Ustad Zakir Hussain's net worth: Know wealth, concert fee of legendary tabla maestro
Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga evicted from Salman Khan show, fans say 'bahut pehle chale jaana chahiye tha'
Allu Arjun reveals why he didn't meet stampede victim's family after his bail: 'I have been advised not to...'
Here's why every Indian is searching 'primate' on Google
Varun Dhawan reveals if Baby John is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Theri: 'If someone comes in expecting...'
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain passes away at 73 in San Francisco due to heart-related ailments
World Chess Federation responds to allegations of Ding Liren intentionally losing to D Gukesh
Watch: Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani stuns in chic pink blazer at WPL 2025 auction, carries luxury bag worth Rs...
WPL 2025 Auction: Full list of sold players and updated squads of all five teams
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3?
Anil Ambani's debt-ridden Reliance Capital acquisition: Hinduja Group firm hopes to take over it by...
BTS' Jungkook wins Top K-Pop album, Top K-Pop song at 2024 Billboard Music Awards, ARMY says 'so proud of you'
Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav shine as Mumbai beat Madhya Pradesh by 5 wickets to clinch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 39 MLAs sworn in as ministers, BJP gets 19; check full list
Viral Video: Man makes chocolate with chicken tikka filling, internet is shocked
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra challenges Rajat Dalal in Weekend Ka Vaar, says 'bhai ke saamne...'
Rs 46700000! D Gukesh to pay whopping income tax after winning Rs 11 crore prize money; netizens call it…
Who is Isa Guha, whose comment on Jasprit Bumrah sparks controversy?