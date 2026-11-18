A BSF jawan was briefly detained by Bangladesh's Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after accidentally crossing the international border in Meghalaya's Jowai area, but returned safely following talks between commanders of the two forces.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who inadvertently crossed the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya was detained by Bangladesh's border guards on Tuesday. He returned safely to India later in the evening after officials from both sides held discussions.

The incident took place around noon in the Jowai area of Meghalaya, opposite Bangladesh's Sylhet district. The jawan, who holds the rank of constable, had reportedly crossed the border by mistake.

Videos show BGB personnel with Indian jawan

The incident came to the attention of BSF officials after videos circulated on social media showing the Indian jawan alongside two Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel and several local residents.

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The jawan was carrying a walkie-talkie, an INSAS rifle and a pump-action gun when he was taken away by BGB personnel. A local resident's motorbike was reportedly used to transport him.

Commanders hold talks to secure his return

Following the incident, commanders from the BSF and BGB communicated and held a meeting to resolve the matter. After the discussions, the jawan was handed back safely and returned to India by the evening.

Incident occurred along an unfenced border stretch

The crossing took place in an unfenced part of the Jowai area, which lies opposite Bangladesh's Sylhet district. The location is frequently visited by tourists from both countries.

The BSF guards India's 4,096-km-long international border with Bangladesh along the country's eastern side.