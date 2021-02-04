India backs a balanced approach on Myanmar at UNSC

India has called for a balanced approach on Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council meeting that took place on Tuesday, even as the UK-backed draft is still being considered. New Delhi's balanced approach, which has been perceived as a very constructive one, calls for support for the democratic process in the country, given it is a neighboring country.

The UNSC has not yet been able to come up with any statement on the coup in the country when the meeting took place on February 2. In the aftermath of the bloodless coup staged by the military in Myanmar, India's ministry of external affairs in a statement had expressed its 'deep concern', calling for upholding of the 'rule of law and the democratic process'.

India has a close relationship with the country. While Aung Saan Suu Kyi's India connect is well known, including her education in India and through her father Aung San, New Delhi has been able to build close military cooperation with Myanmar's military, especially in terms of counter-insurgency operations in border areas. Last year, Myanmar inducted INS Sindhuvir which was given by India. It was inducted as UMS Minye Theinkhathu and is the country's only submarine.

UK is the president of the core UN body for this month and as the chair, decides on the key issues that can be raised and scheduling of the talks on global issues. UK Foreign secretary Dominic Raab in a tweet had said, "As President of the @UN Security Council we brought forward an emergency meeting on Myanmar to fast-track necessary discussions on what should be done."

The draft has called for the removal of the state of emergency and reinstatement of democratic norms, according to media reports quoting the leaked document. While UNSC is working on a common press statement on the coup in the country, especially in the face of differing views expressed primarily by China, it is expected that perhaps in the next stage, talks may resume to put more pressure if there is no progress. However, it is clear that forming a consensus on this contentious issue will be a difficult task.