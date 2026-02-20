FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

India attends Donald Trump’s inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting as observer; Here’s why

India attended the inaugural meeting of Donald Trump’s Board of Peace as an observer, represented by Charge d’Affaires Namgya C Khampa. While 27 countries are full members, India is reviewing formal participation. The Board aims to support Gaza relief, governance, and security cooperation.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

A week after the Ministry of External Affairs indicated it was reviewing an invitation from the United States, India participated in the inaugural meeting of President Donald Trump’s newly launched Board of Peace as an observer. Namgya C Khampa, Charge d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, represented India at the gathering held at the US Institute of Peace.

The Board of Peace was unveiled by Trump last month at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Initially aimed at overseeing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and assisting with governance and reconstruction in the strip, the scope of the organisation appears to have expanded since its announcement. Trump has suggested the Board could eventually rival the United Nations.

Global Participation

Officials from nearly 50 countries attended the first session. While 27 nations, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, are formal board members, others, including India and the European Union, participated as observers.

India had previously avoided the Davos launch and had not publicly indicated its position on joining. On February 12, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the invitation was under consideration. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that India consistently supports initiatives promoting peace in West Asia, including Gaza, but was reviewing the proposal before committing. India’s presence at Thursday’s meeting signals a willingness to engage with the Board without becoming a full member at this stage.

Announcements and Pledges

During the meeting, Trump announced that nine countries- Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait pledged a combined USD 7 billion for a relief package for Gaza. The United States committed USD 10 billion to the Board, though the specific allocation of these funds remains unclear.

Military contributions were also highlighted, with Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania agreeing to send troops, while Egypt and Jordan pledged to train personnel for the security effort.

Relationship With the United Nations

Addressing concerns that the Board might serve as a counterweight to the UN Security Council, Trump said the organisation would cooperate with the United Nations. He emphasised plans to strengthen the UN and support it financially, asserting that the Board would monitor and assist the UN to ensure it functions effectively.

The meeting reflects India’s cautious approach, engaging in discussions on regional stability while maintaining deliberation on formal membership in a body whose mandate and influence are still evolving.

