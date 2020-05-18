India among 62 nations seeking 'impartial' probe into WHO's coronavirus response

India is among 61 other nations who have moved a draft resolution asking for a detailed evaluation of the World Health Organisation (WHO)`s response towards the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Union-led draft resolution on global coronavirus response will be tabled during the upcoming World Health Assembly on Monday (May 18).

The draft resolution demands initiation "at the earliest appropriate moment to review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19".

"We are deeply concerned by the morbidity and mortality caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the negative impacts on physical and mental health and social well-being, the negative impacts on economy and society and the consequent exacerbation of inequalities within and between countries," read the draft.

"We express solidarity to all countries affected by the pandemic, as well as condolences and sympathy to all the families of the victims of COVID-19," it added.

The resolution further claims timelines are to be evaluated regarding "recommendations the WHO made to improve global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacity".

The global health body recently has been under a lot of fire not just from the US for its response being "China-centric".

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 96,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll has topped the 3,000-mark as well.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 5,242 new COVID-19 cases and 157 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. In fact, this is the highest spike in India's COVID-19 tally so far.

The last highest jump was of a spike of about 4,987 cases yesterday, thereby marking two significant and consecutive highest jumps in the country's COVID-19 tally.