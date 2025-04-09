US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told the Senate Finance Committee that the United States’ average tariff on agricultural products is 5%, however, India’s average tariff is 39%.

“Our average tariff on agricultural goods is 5%, but India’s average tariff is 39%. You understand the trend here. Our trade deficit, driven by these non-reciprocal conditions, is a manifestation of the loss of the nation’s ability to manufacture, to grow, and to build. The President recognises the urgency of the moment," he told the Senate.

He named Israel and India as two countries considering lowering tariffs, claiming that Trump's "reciprocity" goal in trade with friends has led to a readiness on the part of these nations to lower tariffs as well as non-tariff barriers.

“Nearly 50 countries have approached me personally to discuss the President’s new policy and explore how to achieve reciprocity. They have also spoken with many members of the administration. Several of these, such as Argentina, Vietnam, India, and Israel, have suggested that they will reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers in line with the President’s policy," Greer said.

Additionally, he blamed "one-sided tariffs, trade barriers by foreign partners" for the notable increase in the US trade deficit and the downturn of the nation's manufacturing sector.

