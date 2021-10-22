India among 11 'highly vulnerable' countries to climate change: US intelligence report

US intelligence agencies on Thursday put India along with 10 other countries as being 'highly vulnerable' to climate change. According to the intelligence agencies countries like Afghanistan, India and Pakistan cannot respond to the environmental and societal crises caused by climate change.

It pointed out that these countries will bear the brunt of global warming that could include intensifying and more frequent heatwaves and droughts and also water and power scarcity. More frequent and intense cyclones are likely to contaminate water sources.

The report also states that dengue cases will probably increase in India, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Iraq, and Pakistan. Besides India, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Iraq, Pakistan, Nicaragua, Colombia, Myanmar and North Korea are included in the list as 'countries of concern' on climate change.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) predicts that global warming will increase geopolitical tensions and risks to US national security over the next four decades. The report identifies two additional regions of concern to US intelligence agencies.

As per the report, climate change is likely to increase the risk of instability in countries in Central Africa and small island states in the Pacific, which clustered together form two of the most vulnerable areas in the world. The report also notes disparities around global approaches in tackling climate change.

The report says countries that rely on fossil fuel exports to support their economies will continue to resist a quick transition to a zero-carbon world because they fear the economic, political, and geopolitical costs of doing so.

Even as we saw the worst impact of climate change on the Arctic region this year, the intelligence report notes the likelihood of increasing strategic competition over the Arctic. "The Arctic and non-Arctic states almost certainly will increase their competitive activities as the region becomes more accessible because of warming temperatures and reduced ice," the report states.

(With Reuters Inputs)