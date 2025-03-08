US President Donald Trump has claimed that "India agreed to cut massive tariffs on American goods because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done".

Trump stated that it is next to impossible to sell American goods in India because of the high tariffs.

"India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done", claimed US President Donald Trump while speaking from the White House, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The development comes as the US administration led by the newly elected president plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries that charge high levies on American goods.

Donald Trump previously stated that the US will not tolerate being "taken advantage of" by countries that charge high tariffs, including India. Meanwhile, reciprocal tariffs, expected to bring a significant shift in the US trade policies, is set to come in effect from April 2.

The US President also slammed countries like Canada for imposing 250 per cent tariffs on American dairy products, calling it "unfair".

"Canada has been ripping us off for years on tariffs for lumber and for dairy products. Two hundred and fifty percent. Nobody ever talks about that. Two hundred and fifty percent tariff, which is taking advantage of our farmers. So that's not going to happen anymore. We're going to be -- they'll be met with the exact same tariff unless they drop it," Trump said.

Notably, the introduction of reciprocal tariffs is expected to have massive implications on the global trade relations, given other countries will have to reconsider their tariff policies.

With inputs from ANI.