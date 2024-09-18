India abstains from UN resolution demanding end to Israel's presence in occupied Palestinian territory within...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

Before Anubhav Sinha, this director worked on series about IC 814 hijack for 8 years, OTT giant shelved project to...

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

Atishi to be Delhi's new CM: LG proposes AAP leader’s swearing-in ceremony on this date

Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Before Anubhav Sinha, this director worked on series about IC 814 hijack for 8 years, OTT giant shelved project to...

Before Anubhav Sinha, this director worked on series about IC 814 hijack for 8 years, OTT giant shelved project to...

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

Atishi to be Delhi's new CM: LG proposes AAP leader’s swearing-in ceremony on this date

Atishi to be Delhi's new CM: LG proposes AAP leader’s swearing-in ceremony on this date

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

HomeWorld

World

India abstains from UN resolution demanding end to Israel's presence in occupied Palestinian territory within...

India abstained from a UN resolution demanding Israel end its occupation of Palestinian territories within 12 months.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 10:17 PM IST

India abstains from UN resolution demanding end to Israel's presence in occupied Palestinian territory within...
UN General Assembly
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India on Wednesday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that demanded that Israel bring an end, "without delay", to its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory within 12 months. The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution, with 124 nations voting in favour, 14 against and 43 abstentions, including that by India.

Those abstaining included Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Israel and the US were among the nations who voted against the resolution titled ‘Advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences arising from Israel's policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and from the illegality of Israel's continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory'.

The resolution adopted Wednesday demanded that "Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility, and do so no later than 12 months from the adoption of the present resolution.”

The Palestinian-drafted resolution also strongly deplored the continued and total disregard and breaches by the Government of Israel of its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations, international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions, and stressed that such breaches seriously threaten regional and international peace and security.

It recognised that Israel must be held to account for any violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including any violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and that it “must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including by making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India’s richest and poorest states: Top GDP contributors, highest income earners revealed

India’s richest and poorest states: Top GDP contributors, highest income earners revealed

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

What happens if India do not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy? ICC plans to...

What happens if India do not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy? ICC plans to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement