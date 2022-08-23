Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Independence Day 2022 celebrations reach US, this city unfurled tricolour for the first time

To honour India's independence day, city in America unfurled national flag.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 06:48 AM IST

Independence Day 2022 celebrations reach US, this city unfurled tricolour for the first time
Indian Flag

In a sign of increasing popularity of India in the United States, a small little city in California has celebrated India's Independence Day by unfurling the national flag for the first time.

Organised by members of the Indian American community, the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” was attended by Pleasanton city Mayor Karla Brown.The tricolour was unfurled by Nilu Gupta, Pravasi Bhartiya Samman awardee and a Hindi language professor at DeAnza community college. She received the award in 2021 to promote Hindi and Indian culture in the bay area.

Brown in her remarks hoped that this event could serve as the start of many more celebrations of the different cultures in the city.

"We unite as friends and neighbours when we learn about and embrace the different cultures and value systems. As a community, we celebrate India's path to liberation and its incredible achievements it has made in the 75 years since its independence," she said.

“I’m immensely grateful to be part of such a major, historic moment in Pleasanton's history. I want to thank the city administration for their outstanding cooperation," said Nilu Gupta in her speech.

Gary and Nancy Harrington, longtime Pleasanton residents, retired educators, and active rotary members, also raised the US Flag.

“Pleasanton's Indian community has always fascinated Nancy and me. I am looking forward to continuing to do more projects in India through the Rotary club," said Gary and Nancy Harrington.

“My dad, Mr. Satyapal Mehta, was at the Red Fort with our first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on the 1st independence day flag hoisting," said dignitary attendee Dr. Veena Puri.

According to a press release, the national flags were raised in complete honour by Scouts of America. "It was such an honour to be part of the team organising and creating this historical, patriotic moment in the city of Pleasanton," said Reena Gupta and Manju Mishra of the organising team.

(Source:PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.