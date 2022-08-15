Indian community march with 'Baba ka Bulldozer' on the streets of New Jersey to celebrate Independence Day

Visuals from the celebrations in New Jersey in United States

On the occasion of the country’s 76th Independence Day, Indians living in New Jersey and New York in the United States took to the streets including the Times Square to celebrate India’s liberation from British rule.

Indians can be seen gathering in big numbers and proudly waving the Tricolour in images uploaded on social media. Craig J. Coughlin, Speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly, also joined the Indian community on this occasion.

"Though India's story occurred many years after America's, our shared principles of freedom and democracy unite us," he said while speaking about his experience. As I stand here in the heart of the business sector, I am reminded of how Indian Americans have contributed to New Jersey's great prosperity."

Celebrating alongside our local Indian American community today as the Indian Business Association hosts New Jersey's 18th annual India Day Parade. pic.twitter.com/c29vGoE22w — Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (@SpeakerCoughlin) August 14, 2022

Assemblyman for New Jersey District 18, Rob Karabinchak, also joined the Indians to celebrate Edison’s 18th India Day parade.

“The Indian American community in Edison & throughout New Jersey is so vibrant and vital to our district, I am proud to support for the local community and the growing number of Indian American,” he tweeted.

Today, I was honored & happy to attend the 18th annual India Day Parade in Edison.



The Indian American community in Edison & throughout New Jersey is so vibrant and vital to our district, I am proud to support for the local community and the growing number of Indian American. pic.twitter.com/wD0L4LaqYh — Asm. Rob Karabinchak (@RKarabinchak) August 14, 2022



Additionally, some Indians with bulldozers were seen leading the Independence Day celebration in New Jersey. They were, interestingly, decorated with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

“Baba ka Bulldozer,” read one such banner.

India Square

Iselin - New Jersey 08830 pic.twitter.com/EM4XJQApRs — bhavesh dave (@bombay411) August 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the 75 years of India's Independence, addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort for the 9th consecutive time on Monday.

In his 83-minute-long speech, the Prime Minister said that India will be a developed nation in the next 25 years. He also talked about the forgotten heroes of the country, panchpran, naari shakti, corruption and family dynasty, among other things.

