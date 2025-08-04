Increased tariffs bring THIS much to US economy, Donald Trump indicates cash relief, experts fear ...

After US President Donald Trump announced new tariff rates, the revenue from taxes collected on imported goods has grown dramatically so far, even before the new tariffs are implemented. On the other hand, tariffs have begun bleeding the consumers who have to pay for the goods they buy.

Detractors may howl at Donald Trump, and friends and foes may slam the US president alike, but the increased tariff rates have started paying rich dividends to the indebted US economy. After Trump declared a tariff war against all countries and imposed tariffs ranging from 10% to 145%, the bells of the US coffers are ringing with billions of dollars pouring into them without any investment. According to the data of the US Treasury, revenue from taxes collected on imported goods has grown dramatically so far, even before the new tariffs are implemented. It is believed that the US customs duties, along with some excise taxes, generated $152 billion through July, roughly double the $78 billion collected during the same period last year.

What does Donald Trump say?

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote in a post, "The good news is that tariffs are bringing billions of dollars into the USA!" With this, the analysts believe, not less than $2 trillion may be collected over a period of a decade. Earlier, he praised the 19th-century model where there was no income tax and the government received money as tariffs collected on the import of goods. He has presented it a model of the future and indicated that he would tax goods and not the earnings. He said, "We have so much money coming in, we're thinking about a little rebate, but the big thing we want to do is pay down debt," Trump said last month of the tariffs."

How may tariffs impact US economy?

If media reports are to be believed, tariffs have begun bleeding the consumers who have to pay for the goods they buy. Many companies have said that they would soon be forced to raise prices as they are under pressure from customs on the products they import. Analysts believe the tariffs are most likely to weigh on the performance of the economy overall, which in turn may turn red shortly. In an attempt to please the people in general who continue to back him, Donald Trump has indicated that he will give cash relief.