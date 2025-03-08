In one of India's neighbouring country itself, building a Hindu temple is prohibited. Moreover, Hindus residing there must perform a "puja" with complete secrecy, without drawing attention.

As Hindus are spread across various countries around the globe, Hindu temples exist in several places all around the world. However, in one of India's neighbouring country itself, building a Hindu temple is prohibited. Moreover, Hindus residing there must perform a "puja" with complete secrecy, without drawing attention.

No, we're talking about Pakistan or Bangladesh - which recently witnessed violence against minority communities including the Hindus. Well, it might surprise you that this country, once home to Hindu and Buddhist kingdoms, has banned Hindu temples today.

The country is question is Maldives. As per the constitution of Maldives, all citizens must be Muslim. The country - a popular tourist destination - imposes strict laws against non-Muslim religious practices.

Maldives, boasting a population of around 5,50,000, comprises of thousands of foreign workers from countries like India and Sri Lanka. Despite its international workforce, Maldives imposes religious laws strictly which makes it impossible to perform Hindu "puja" or celebrate Hindu festivals.

The country, located 400-500 kms away from India, is based near Kochi, Kerala. Despite its proximity to India, the religious laws pose a stark contrast when compared with religious freedom in India.

Maldivian constitution, amended in 2008, declared the country as a 100 per cent Muslim nation. As per the article 9 of the constitution, only a Muslim can be a Maldivian citizen. Furthermore, public displays of any non-Islamic religious practices is banned.