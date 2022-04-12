In numbers: How gun violence has peaked in the US

A subway shooting in New York’s Brooklyn area injured 13 people on Tuesday, in the latest gun-related violence that rocked the United States.

This is the second mass shooting incident this month and third this year in the US. On April 3, gunmen killed six people and injured 12 in California’s Sacramento.

Earlier on February 19, a man fired into a group of anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, killing one and injuring four. The gunman was also injured in counter-firing.

Shooting incidents in 2021

In 2021, US witnessed a fair share of mass shootings with the deadliest recorded in California’s San Jose and Colorado’s Boulder. On March 22, 2021, a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder left 10 people dead. Barely two months later, on May 26, nine people were killed at a transportation authority control centre in San Jose. The gunman also took his own life.

The US records a large number of mass shootings and homicides every year, with activists blaming the country’s liberal gun control laws for the same. Thousands are killed every year due to gun-related injuries, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Incidents in 2020

In 2020 alone, 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries in the US, according to CDC. This includes both murders and suicides. Murders accounted for a massive 43 per cent (19,384) of gun-related deaths. This number is a sizeable spike from the around 14,400 gun-related homicides in 2019. The previous peak of 18,253 gun-related homicides was recorded by the CDC in 1993.

Nearly eight out of 10 (79 per cent) murders in the US in 2020 involved a firearm. This was the highest percentage since 1968, according to the Pew Research Center. 2020 represented a 34 per cent increase from the year before, a 49 per cent increase over five years and a 75 per cent increase over 10 years, according to the US-based think tank.

On a per capita basis, there were 13.6 gun deaths per 100,000 people in 2020 – the highest since the mid-1990s. Definitions of what constitutes mass shootings differ, making it difficult to track absolute numbers. However, according to Gun Violence Archive, an online database of gun violence incidents in the US, a total of 513 people were killed in mass shootings in 2020.