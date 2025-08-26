Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Message for Trump? China's Xi Jinping to host PM Modi, Vladimir Putin in major show of power

Beijing has also invited leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is slated to take place from August 31 to September 1. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

Message for Trump? China's Xi Jinping to host PM Modi, Vladimir Putin in major show of power
PM Modi with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised ties with Russia as he is set to host more than 20 world leaders at a regional security meet. The gathering will feature sanctions-hit Russia's leader Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time India faces sweeping tariffs from the United States. Beijing has also invited leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is slated to take place from August 31 to September 1.

What did Xi Jinping say ahead of the SCO summit?

According to the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Jinping described China's ties with neighbouring Russia as "most stable, mature, and strategically significant" among major global powers. At a meeting with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia's lower house of parliament, the Chinese president hailed the bilateral relationship as being a "stable source of world peace." Jinping further told Volodin: "The two sides should...work together to safeguard the security and development interests of both countries, unite the Global South, uphold true multilateralism, and promote the international order towards greater fairness and justice." Ties between Beijing and Moscow have notably deepened since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

What is the SCO summit's significance for India?

The summit holds much significance for India and its ties with China. The countries have been seeing improvements in relations following years of tensions after deadly border clashes in 2020. The meeting will mark PM Modi's first visit to China in over seven years. Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also visited New Delhi where he held several high-profile meetings, including with PM Modi. The thawing of tensions comes at a time both India and China have been engaged in a trade standoff with the United States. While India has been levied a massive 50 percent tariff, China is involved in negotiations for a trade deal even as a truce deadline is set for mid-November.

What is SCO summit and which countries are its members?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a security-focused bloc that began with six Eurasian nations and today comprises 10 member countries. Besides India, the members include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also 16 dialogue partners and observer countries. India has been a member nation of the SCO since 2017 and was previously an observer. A Chinese official said this year's SCO Summit will be the largest since it was founded in 2001.

