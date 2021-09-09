In love with erotica writer, Spain's youngest bishop resigns from church duties

At 41, Xavier Novell became Spain's youngest bishop in 2010, in Solsona in the north-eastern region of Catalonia and was seen as a rising star.

Spanish media has now revealed that Xavier Novell fell in love with a woman who writes Satanic-tinged erotic fiction. The 38-year-old divorcee named Silvia Caballol is a psychologist and erotic novelist. Xavier Novell reportedly said he had 'fallen in love' and 'wanted to do the right thing'.

After quitting his position, the former bishop is now looking for a job in the Barcelona area as an agronomist, the news website wrote.

Controversial views of Xavier Novell

He backed so-called conversion therapy for gay people and carried out exorcisms.

Xavier Novell was traditional in his remarks on abortion but had strident views on homosexuality.

Novell defended gay conversion therapy and described abortion and euthanasia as 'genocide'.

The former bishop Xavier Novell had outspoken support for Catalonian independence.

Novell was the only bishop to openly vote in the 2017 controversial Catalan independence referendum illegal under Spanish law.