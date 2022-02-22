In case of war between Russia and Ukraine know who will support which country

The tension between Ukraine and Russia seems to increase by the day and if the United States is to be believed then Russia may invade Ukraine anytime soon. The UNSC is holding an emergency meeting in New York today on Ukraine's request where the issue of Russia's recognising Ukraine's two provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent countries will be discussed.

America certainly will not sit silent after this move of Russia. NATO forces are already prepared to retaliate in case of an invasion on Ukraine by Russian forces. But there are many countries who are helping Russia at present. China is openly supporting Russia. In such a situation, it is important to know which country is on which side.

In fact, in 2004, the US made former Soviet Union countries Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia a member of NATO. In such a situation, there will be a challenge from these countries closest to Russia. NATO currently includes 30 countries. Of these, about 10 are in the immediate vicinity of Russia.

Read | Ukraine-Russia crisis: 6 points that are likely to be discussed in UNSC emergency meeting

Russia will be challenged by NATO

The United States has put its nine thousand soldiers on standby in view of the handling of Ukraine crisis. Of these, five thousand soldiers, which are part of NATO, are currently in Russia's neighbouring Poland, while four thousand soldiers are in Romania and Bulgaria.

Most resistance to the Ukraine crisis is from the United States. The US has announced its support to Ukraine in the event of a war. Although America and NATO countries have said that they will not send their troops directly to Ukraine for the purpose of war, but will continue to provide other support such as weapons, medical facilities etc.

In this episode, many state-of-the-art fighter aircraft and weapons of NATO countries are also reaching Ukraine.

European countries' compulsion

Interestingly, the European member states of NATO are not as aggressive as the US in view of trade interests. The heads of Germany and France have recently tried to defuse the controversy by making a speedy visit to Moscow.

The dependence of many countries of Europe has increased on Russia. That's why these countries want a peaceful solution in any case. The biggest challenge before European countries is regarding the Nord Gaspipeline, which is almost ready between Russia and Germany, and Europe considers this pipeline necessary for the deepening energy crisis.

If the European countries of NATO fully support Ukraine, then Russia can cancel this pipeline. However, the European member states of NATO will have to cooperate in the economic blockade against Russia. America has done its best to hurt the Russian banking system.

Britain's position in the European countries of NATO is somewhat similar to that of the United States. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Russia's move would violate Ukraine's sovereignty. This step will lead to darkness. Nicaragua's Ortega has defended Russia's stance over Ukraine.

China's hand with Russia

In the midst of the Ukraine crisis, Russia will get the strongest support from China. China has already announced that NATO is doing arbitrariness in Ukraine. Ever since the stance of Western countries has turned against China, Russia has always been supporting China.

The relations between China and Russia have reached the highest level for the last two decades. The two countries have strong economic and military ties. Both have been supporting each other in the field of space. That is why China will support Russia in any case. China's strong ally North Korea will also support Russia.

Read | What is a false flag operation that Russia can use to justify invading Ukraine?

Russia has support of five neighbouring countries

The Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) agreement has been signed between Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Belarus. The six countries separated from the Soviet Union. That is, in an event of an attack on Russia, these countries will consider this an attack on themselves.

Iran's conflict with America is not hidden from anyone. Ever since the nuclear deal between Iran and America failed, Russia has been supporting Iran. Therefore, Iran's stand is also clear.

India's stand

India and Russia have not only had strong military ties for many decades but also have strong cultural ties between the peoples of each other's countries. Except for China, Russia has been supporting India on every matter. In the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Russia has supported India twice by using veto in the United Nations.

Even today, India's military needs are more dependent on Russia. Since India has always believed in non-alignment, India has adopted a neutral stand on Ukraine issue. Recently, India has said in the United Nations that diplomatic dialogue is the best way to find a peaceful solution to this issue.

The Russian Embassy in India has issued a statement welcoming India's move. The Russian Embassy in New Delhi said, "We welcome India's balanced, principled and independent stance.