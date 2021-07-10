In a first, Vietnam appoints honorary consul in Bengaluru

In a first, Vietnam has appointed an honorary consul in Bengaluru as ties increase between the 2 countries increase. NS Srinivasa Murthy will be the first such appointment of honorary consul in India, and 19th globally by Vietnam.

Speaking to WION, Murthy said, "I will live up to expectations, to see that the interest of Vietnam is totally protected in the state of Karnataka".

He will serve as the honorary consul for a period of 3 years. He will be the Vietnam embassy's direct contact point in the state even as plans are afoot to increase direct connectivity between the state and the southeast Asian country.

Pointing out the reason behind it, the Vietnamese Ambassador in India Pham Sanh Chau said,"in order to expand the outreach of the embassy of Vietnam to the state of Karnataka and the city of Bengaluru. This is a very big milestone between the relationship of Vietnam and India".

NS Srinivasa Murthy is a partner of NK Subbiah Shetty and Sons, agarbatti manufacturers since 1932 and has in the past served as the president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of commerce and industry.