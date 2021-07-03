In a first, man breaks his private part during sex, opens new doors for research

Doctors said that the patient did not hear any "popping" sound when the break occurred, which happens when fractures are horizontal.

A British man has become the first known case of a penis breaking vertically during sex. The man’s identity hasn’t been revealed owing to privacy concerns. The case was reported in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

The 40-year-old man injured himself while having sex with his partner. Doctors said, his penis buckled against his partner's perineum, the area between the anus and genitals. BMJ explains that there are no bones in the penis but, a broken penis occurs when the protective layer around the erectile tissue, which pumps blood to the penis, is damaged due to "unusual bending". The break caused the penis to become grossly swollen and bruised.

Surprisingly, the man did not hear any popping sound and failed to notice his broken penis. Doctors said that the patient did not hear any "popping" sound when the break occurred, which happens when fractures are horizontal. The medics said that all the previously recorded cases of penial fractures had been horizontal. However, this case is different and one of a kind.

MRI scan revealed, the man's member had a three-centimeter-long vertical tear on its right-hand side. Luckily, the man was able to undergo surgery almost immediately, and his penis was successfully recovered.

The case study says, "This patient was able to resume sexual activity within six months of the injury, achieving erections of the same quality to those prior to the injury, denying any penile curvature or significant palpable scarring."

According to the report, the urologists said 88.5 percent of penile fractures occur during sex. Other causes of penis breaks include masturbation, sleeping position, and 'taqaandan' - the practice of forcibly bending the penis, which is primarily performed in Middle Eastern countries.

This fracture has opened the doors to more research. BMJ says that scientists are now looking into the association between vertical fracture and the classical features of a penile fracture, and there is certainly a lot of work to do before they can obtain some answers.