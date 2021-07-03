In a first, man breaks his private part during sex, opens new doors for research

Headlines

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Ladakh: Nine Army soldiers lost their lives after vehicle falls into gorge

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Ranbir Kapoor suffers from nasal deviated septum: What is the rare condition that makes him eat too fast

Meet man who works in Rs 1,17,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in food, beverage sector

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

10 morning drinks for weight loss

Jawan: Here's how much SRK, Deepika, Nayanthara charged for movie

10 life-changing lessons from Buddha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was first choice for Deewana, Koyla and Trimurti

HomeWorld

World

In a first, man breaks his private part during sex, opens new doors for research

Doctors said that the patient did not hear any "popping" sound when the break occurred, which happens when fractures are horizontal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2021, 02:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A British man has become the first known case of a penis breaking vertically during sex. The man’s identity hasn’t been revealed owing to privacy concerns. The case was reported in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

The 40-year-old man injured himself while having sex with his partner. Doctors said, his penis buckled against his partner's perineum, the area between the anus and genitals. BMJ explains that there are no bones in the penis but, a broken penis occurs when the protective layer around the erectile tissue, which pumps blood to the penis, is damaged due to "unusual bending". The break caused the penis to become grossly swollen and bruised.

Surprisingly, the man did not hear any popping sound and failed to notice his broken penis. Doctors said that the patient did not hear any "popping" sound when the break occurred, which happens when fractures are horizontal. The medics said that all the previously recorded cases of penial fractures had been horizontal. However, this case is different and one of a kind. 

MRI scan revealed, the man's member had a three-centimeter-long vertical tear on its right-hand side. Luckily, the man was able to undergo surgery almost immediately, and his penis was successfully recovered. 

The case study says, "This patient was able to resume sexual activity within six months of the injury, achieving erections of the same quality to those prior to the injury, denying any penile curvature or significant palpable scarring."

According to the report, the urologists said 88.5 percent of penile fractures occur during sex. Other causes of penis breaks include masturbation, sleeping position, and 'taqaandan' - the practice of forcibly bending the penis, which is primarily performed in Middle Eastern countries.

This fracture has opened the doors to more research. BMJ says that scientists are now looking into the association between vertical fracture and the classical features of a penile fracture, and there is certainly a lot of work to do before they can obtain some answers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When Ratan Tata confronted a dangerous gangster who later tried to kill him, billionaire does not regret his decision

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah surprises India batters with toe crushers and nasty bouncers ahead of Ireland series

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE