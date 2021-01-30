In a first, UAE to offer citizenship to select foreigners-check details

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced that the country is paving the way to grant certain foreigners citizenship.

The move is aimed to stimulate the economy of the oil-rich nation which has taken a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic

UAE's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum has said that "investors, specialised talents and professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families" would be eligible for citizenship.

We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 30, 2021

"The UAE cabinet, local emiri courts, and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Moreover, the receivers of the UAE passport will be able to keep their existing citizenship.

The UAE government said the initiative was taken to "attract more bright minds to the Emirati community".

The country roughly has a population of over 9 million people, out of which a tenth of them are citizens. The country has a huge migrant labour force comprised majorly of South Asians. It is indeed a welcome initiative as the country's status and welfare benefits are closely guarded.

Moreover, the country is also reforming its personal Islamic laws, criminalising “honor killings", and allowing live-in relationships.