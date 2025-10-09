Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zubeen Garg death: Amid investigation, wife Garima Saikia makes big statement, says '5-6 people have been arrested but...'

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, city-wise puja timing, significance and more

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda cremated at his native village; Jasbir Jassi, Ammy Virk, Harbhajan Mann pay last respects

UK announces Rs 4155 crore defence deal with India, to supply Lightweight Multirole Missiles to...

Farah Khan shares clip from early days as background dancer to Archana Puran Singh in Jalwa - Watch viral video

In a first, Putin admits Russian forces responsible for downing Azerbaijan plan that killed 38

Rashid Khan creates history, becomes first Asian cricketer to achieve MASSIVE feat

Nobel Prize 2025: Who is Laszlo Krasznahorkai, Nobel winner who shattered India’s hopes?

Did Rabindranath Tagore really return Nobel Prize? Debate rekindled after 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Laszlo Krasznahorkai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zubeen Garg death: Amid investigation, wife Garima Saikia makes big statement, says '5-6 people have been arrested but...'

Zubeen Garg death: Amid investigation, wife Garima Saikia makes big statement

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda cremated at his native village; Jasbir Jassi, Ammy Virk, Harbhajan Mann pay last respects

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda cremated at his native village

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeWorld

WORLD

In a first, Putin admits Russian forces responsible for downing Azerbaijan plan that killed 38

In a first, Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that the Russian forces were responsible for downing the Azerbaijan plane that had killed 38 people.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 06:12 PM IST

In a first, Putin admits Russian forces responsible for downing Azerbaijan plan that killed 38
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a first, Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that the Russian forces were responsible for downing the Azerbaijan plane that had killed 38 people. Back in December 2024, the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia, crashed near Kazakhstan's Aqtau airport, claiming 38 lives and leaving several injured.

Putin had earlier apologised to his Azerbaijani counterpart for what he called a "tragic incident" following the crash. However, he hadn't admitted Moscow's involvement in the crash. According to an official Kremlin statement, Putin apologised to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "for the fact that the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace."

Earlier reports, citing military experts, suggested that the plane might have been "accidentally struck" by a Russian surface-to-air missile or anti-aircraft fire. Furthermore, the airlines in their initial statement said that the plane flew through a flock of birds. However, it had later withdrawn the statement.

Russia rubbished claims in the past 

Previously, Russia denied the claims, saying that "it would be wrong to make any hypotheses". "It would be wrong to make any hypotheses before the investigation's conclusions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said. 

ALSO READ | Azerbaijan plane 'accidentally struck' by Russian missile? Kremlin spokesperson says, 'it would be wrong to...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhanteras 2025: Know why buying gold, silver on this day is considered auspicious
Dhanteras 2025: Know why buying gold, silver on this day is considered auspiciou
UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces BIG Diwali gift for sanitation workers, ​Rs 5 lakh free treatment Ayushman card for...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces BIG Diwali gift for sanitation workers
Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature, over a century after Rabindranath Tagore, his famous works include...
Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature
Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide? Everything to know about her
Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide?
Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor: 'History shows India was never united...'
Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE