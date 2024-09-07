In a first, Pakistan Army officially admits role in 1999 Kargil War; check details

This is the first time after 25 years of the Kargil War that the Pakistan Army has officially accepted its involvement in the conflict with India.

After almost 25 years of the Kargil War, the Pakistan Army has officially accepted its involvement in the conflict with India. During a Defense Day address, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir said, "1948, 1965, 1971 or Kargil war between India and Pakistan, or Siachen, many have sacrificed themselves in them."

This is the first time, the Pakistani military has openly admitted its direct involvement in the 1999 Kargil War. Throughout the conflict, Islamabad had earlier rejected direct military involvement, labeling the infiltrators as "Kashmiri freedom fighters" or "mujahideen," asserting that Pakistani forces were solely "actively patrolling," while "tribal leaders" held the high ground.

Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria told to WION, "It is well accepted that the Kargil misadventure did not help Pakistan and was Musharraf’s folly, executed by him and a cabal of four generals. Nawaz Sharif has openly criticised it."

Earlier, former officials, including Lt Gen (retd) Shahid Aziz, have acknowledged the involvement of the Pakistani army in the conflict. Lt Gen Aziz openly discussed the participation of regular Pakistani troops in Kargil following his retirement from the military.