In a first, dog who tested positive for coronavirus in US dies: Report

Buddy, the seven-year-old German shepherd became sick in mid-April and died on July 11 after the dog began vomiting blood clots, urinating blood, and was unable to walk.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2020, 12:37 PM IST

In what comes as an alarming report from the US, a dog who was tested positive for coronavirus has scummed to death on July 11th. 

As reported by National Geographic magazine, Buddy, the seven-year-old German shepherd became sick in mid-April and died on July 11 after the dog began vomiting blood clots, urinating blood, and was unable to walk. 

Buddy had symptoms that may be familiar to many of the humans tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. 

Mahoney and his wife Allison, who live in New York said the National Geographic that the family had a hard time confirming their suspicion that Buddy was infected with COVID-19. 

"Without a shadow of a doubt, I thought (Buddy) was positive but many vets in their area were closed because of the pandemic," Mahoney said as quoted by AFP.

According to reports, Buddy's vets later discovered the dog was likely also suffering from lymphoma, raising the question of whether animals, like humans with pre-existing conditions might also be more susceptible to serious illness from the new coronavirus. 

As per the World Health Organisation statement, it is unlikely that pets transmit the virus to their owners. 

According to the reports in National Geographic, Twelve dogs and 10 cats have tested positive for coronavirus in the US till now. 

