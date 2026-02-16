Imran Khan Vision Loss: Will it be hospital or jail for ex-Pak PM? Pakistan's top court to decide soon

A team of senior doctors examined Khan inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi amid concerns over his deteriorating eyesight.

The fate of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is set to be decided on Monday as the Supreme Court is likelly to review his medical condition and determine whether he should remain in jail or be shifted to a hospital for treatment. The development has sparked intense interest and speculation, with Khan's supporters and opponents closely watching the situation unfold.

According to a report by News 18, a team of senior doctors examined Khan inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi amid concerns over his deteriorating eyesight. The medical team carried specialised instruments, including a slit lamp and an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scan machine, to conduct a detailed eye assessment within the prison premises. The examination, which lasted around 90 minutes, was conducted by Dr Arif of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Nadeem Qureshi of the Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital, along with supporting medical staff.

Sources from PIMS said the doctors performed a comprehensive physical and ophthalmic evaluation. Medical examiners have reportedly observed a reduction in eye swelling and an improvement in Khan's vision, with no major complications detected so far. One dose of Eylea has been administered, while a second dose is scheduled for February 25 along with steroid medication. An angiogram procedure is also being planned to further assess the condition.

Sources indicated that the complete medical report will likely be submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday, as per a report by News 18. The court's decision could determine whether Khan continues to receive treatment within Adiala Jail or is shifted to a specialised medical facility. The development comes amid heightened political tensions, with Khan's legal and medical situation closely watched across Pakistan. The top court's ruling is expected to provide clarity on the next course of action regarding his custody and healthcare.

The Supreme Court's review of Khan's medical condition has sparked intense interest, with many awaiting the outcome. The court's decision will not only determine Khan's immediate future but also have implications for his political career and the broader political landscape in Pakistan. As the nation waits for the court's decision, Khan's supporters and opponents are bracing for the impact of the ruling.

Meanwhile, ex-PM's sister Aleema Khanum has made allegations against authorities over Khan's treatment in jail and his worsening health, who has been for over 800 days in jail. She alleged that the Pakistani government is rejecting specialist doctors and not permitting family members for Khan's treatment.

Khanum on X, wrote, "Our demand has been clear from the beginning: Imran Khan has to be examined and treated by specialist doctors in the presence of his personal doctor (Asim Yousaf) along with a family member present at Shifa International in Islamabad."

"The Govt rejected the specialist recommended by our doctors, so they were provided with alternative names. We had given Uzma Khan's name to represent our family. We were told that Imran Khan's sisters will not be permitted and we must provide an alternative name to represent the family. We then gave them our cousin Nausherwan Burki's name to represent the family. We are very disturbed when they rejected his name as well," she wrote further.