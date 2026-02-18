FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former jailed Pakistan PM to be shifted to eye hospital? Likely to meet wife Bushra Bibi soon

Authorities are considering moving him to Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, for the required ophthalmic procedure.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 01:40 PM IST

Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former jailed Pakistan PM to be shifted to eye hospital? Likely to meet wife Bushra Bibi soon
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to be shifted to a hospital in the coming days for further medical treatment, according to sources. The development comes amid renewed concerns over his health while he remains incarcerated. Sources indicate that Khan is due for another dose of the eye medication Eylea between February 21 and February 26, prompting preparations for a possible hospital transfer.

According to a report by News 18, authorities are considering moving him to Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital for the required ophthalmic procedure. The hospital is one of Pakistan’s leading eye care institutions and is equipped to administer specialised retinal treatments such as Eylea injections, which are typically prescribed for conditions involving retinal swelling or age-related macular degeneration.It remains unclear how long Khan would stay admitted, as the final decision will depend on consultations between prison authorities and his medical team.

Imran Khan to meet his wife Bushra Bibi?

Sources further suggest that during his potential hospital stay, Khan may be allowed to meet select key aides as well as his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also currently facing legal troubles. While no official confirmation has been issued regarding such meetings, the possibility indicates a slight easing of restrictions, at least on medical grounds.

Pak govt planning to do comprehensive set of medical evaluations for the ex-PM

In addition to the scheduled eye injection, the government is reportedly planning a comprehensive set of medical evaluations for the former pm.

These could include MRI scans, CT scans, X-rays, cardiac assessments, and extensive blood tests. Officials are said to be keen on conducting a full health review to address ongoing speculation and criticism from Khan’s party, which has repeatedly raised concerns about his medical condition in custody.

Family alleges conspiracy against Imran Khan

Earlier, Khan's sisters said the “Asim Munir regime" wants to “kill" the jailed cricketer-turned-politician, and that they have received threats from interior minister and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Alleging a “lethal conspiracy" by the Pakistani government and military to eliminate Imran Khan in custody, his sisters — Dr Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan — held a press conference and specifically named army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Mohsin Naqvi as being part of such a plan. Aleema also shared a message from her brother stating that his eye health is deteriorating and that he is being denied access to his trusted medical team.

The allegations come amid an intensifying political standoff centred on a reported medical crisis faced by Imran in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. His medical reports, which have also been presented before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, show that he is facing severe vision loss in one of his eyes. Imran’s family has categorically rejected the findings of government-appointed medical teams, demanding instead that he be evaluated by his personal physicians, Dr Asim and Dr Faisal. 

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
