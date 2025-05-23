After Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Muneer was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan taunted him. In what may be called the most scathing attack on the army chief after the fiasco in the India-Pakistan clashes, the jailed politician has nailed him. Reacting to the elevation, he wrote on X, "MashaAllah, General Asim Munir has been made Field Marshal. Though frankly, it might have been more fitting to give him the title of 'King' instead — because right now, the country is ruled by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one king."

After Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Muneer was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan taunted him. In what may be called the most scathing attack on the army chief after the fiasco in the India-Pakistan clashes, the jailed politician has nailed him. Reacting to the elevation, he wrote on X, "MashaAllah, General Asim Munir has been made Field Marshal. Though frankly, it might have been more fitting to give him the title of 'King' instead — because right now, the country is ruled by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one king."

Is Imran Khan ready for talks with Pakistan Army?

While still languishing in jail, the cricketer-turned-politician asked the army to talk to him if it cared for the country. He wrote in a post on the social media platform, "The country is facing external threats, a surge in terrorism, and an economic crisis. We must unite. I have never asked for anything for myself before, nor will I now."

(General Asim Muneer, Chief of Staff, Pakistan Army)

Imran Khan: Democracy under threat

The former prime minister, who was once very close to the Pakistani military establishment said, "The ongoing situation reflects that the very spirit of democracy is being crushed. When you send the message that the bigger the thief, the higher the office they’ll hold — you bury justice." He said further, "The NAB still holds a case against (President) Asif Zardari’s sister involving five apartments registered under employees’ names. She is abroad, and no one dares question her. Shahbaz Sharif was accused in PKR 22-billion money laundering case, yet he was made Prime Minister."

(India targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK)

Imran Khan: I was framed in false cases

Claiming that he has been framed in false cases to keep him out of politics, he wrote, "A farcical trial has been resumed in the Toshakhana-II case. Just like in prison, court proceedings are dictated by the will of a single colonel." He added, "My sisters and lawyers are being barred from court; my companions are not allowed to meet me; I am denied contact with my children for months; even my books are not delivered, and I am denied access to my physician. This is a continued violation of court orders and laws."

