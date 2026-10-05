Imran Khan supporters storm toward Islamabad after talks collapse, section 144 imposed, 2,000 detained

PTI started a march from KP to Islamabad for Imran Khan's release after talks with govt failed, Islamabad imposed Section 144 and PTI claims 2,000 workers arrested.

Protests demanding the release of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan have intensified after his party PTI started a march from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad. The government has imposed Section 144 in Islamabad and tightened security to stop protesters from entering the capital. PTI claims around 2,000 of its workers have been detained.

Talks fail, PTI begins march to Islamabad

The march commenced following unsuccessful government-PTI negotiations, with the second round of talks ending early Sunday without agreement. PTI supporters initiated the march from Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As of October 4, numerous workers assembled at Gandhi Chowk to join the march, with thousands of protesters advancing toward Islamabad, approximately 275 km away.

Parliament has enhanced security on roadways. To stop the convoy from entering the city, a number of roadways have been barricaded with containers. The PTI had originally scheduled the march for September 27, but after the Shehbaz Sharif administration implemented stringent measures to quell protests, it was rescheduled for October 4.

PTI demands and convoy route

PTI leaders are requesting authorisation to visit Imran Khan in prison and let a private physician examine him. Imran Khan has health concerns, including vision impairments, according to the party.

Also read: Why is cricket's prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not in T20I team despite excellent performance? Gautam Gambhir explains

The planned route of the convoy is:

October 5: The convoy will depart Karak at 12:30 pm and stop overnight close to Kohat.

October 6: At noon, employees from Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, and Orakzai will report. The convoy will stop close to Mattani on its way to Peshawar.

October 7: The convoy will depart Budh Bair in Peshawar in the afternoon, meet up with supporters at the expressway toll plaza and Kohat Road Bridge, and stop close to Charsadda Interchange at night.

October 8: People from Charsadda and Mohmand will join at 12:30 pm and move towards Islamabad.

Imran Khan, 73, has been in jail since 2023. He faces over 100 cases related to corruption and inciting violence and is lodged in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. On August 18, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered that he be shifted to a private hospital in Islamabad for medical examination.