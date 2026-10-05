FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show, defends actor: 'Zabardasti kisi ko penalize, malign karna' | Exclusive

Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show | Exclusive

IndiGo raises fuel charges on domestic, international flights from Oct 6; Check impact on ticket prices

IndiGo raises fuel charges on domestic, international flights from Oct 6

Imran Khan supporters storm toward Islamabad after talks collapse, section 144 imposed, 2,000 detained

Imran Khan supporters storm toward Islamabad after talks collapse

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Imran Khan supporters storm toward Islamabad after talks collapse, section 144 imposed, 2,000 detained

PTI started a march from KP to Islamabad for Imran Khan's release after talks with govt failed, Islamabad imposed Section 144 and PTI claims 2,000 workers arrested.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 03:23 PM IST

Imran Khan supporters storm toward Islamabad after talks collapse, section 144 imposed, 2,000 detained
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Protests demanding the release of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan have intensified after his party PTI started a march from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad. The government has imposed Section 144 in Islamabad and tightened security to stop protesters from entering the capital. PTI claims around 2,000 of its workers have been detained.

Talks fail, PTI begins march to Islamabad

The march commenced following unsuccessful government-PTI negotiations, with the second round of talks ending early Sunday without agreement. PTI supporters initiated the march from Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As of October 4, numerous workers assembled at Gandhi Chowk to join the march, with thousands of protesters advancing toward Islamabad, approximately 275 km away.

Parliament has enhanced security on roadways. To stop the convoy from entering the city, a number of roadways have been barricaded with containers. The PTI had originally scheduled the march for September 27, but after the Shehbaz Sharif administration implemented stringent measures to quell protests, it was rescheduled for October 4.

PTI demands and convoy route

PTI leaders are requesting authorisation to visit Imran Khan in prison and let a private physician examine him. Imran Khan has health concerns, including vision impairments, according to the party.

Also read: Why is cricket's prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not in T20I team despite excellent performance? Gautam Gambhir explains

The planned route of the convoy is:

October 5: The convoy will depart Karak at 12:30 pm and stop overnight close to Kohat.
October 6: At noon, employees from Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, and Orakzai will report. The convoy will stop close to Mattani on its way to Peshawar.
October 7: The convoy will depart Budh Bair in Peshawar in the afternoon, meet up with supporters at the expressway toll plaza and Kohat Road Bridge, and stop close to Charsadda Interchange at night.
October 8: People from Charsadda and Mohmand will join at 12:30 pm and move towards Islamabad.

Imran Khan, 73, has been in jail since 2023. He faces over 100 cases related to corruption and inciting violence and is lodged in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. On August 18, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered that he be shifted to a private hospital in Islamabad for medical examination.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead Team India? Veteran pacer gets surprise captaincy call for six-a-side event
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead Team India? Veteran pacer gets surprise captaincy call
Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show, defends actor: 'Zabardasti kisi ko penalize, malign karna' | Exclusive
Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show | Exclusive
IndiGo raises fuel charges on domestic, international flights from Oct 6; Check impact on ticket prices
IndiGo raises fuel charges on domestic, international flights from Oct 6
'Bordering on sexual assault': Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on AI-morphed Chuttamalle video; thanks Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay
'Bordering on sexual assault': Janhvi Kapoor on AI-morphed Chuttamalle video
Imran Khan supporters storm toward Islamabad after talks collapse, section 144 imposed, 2,000 detained
Imran Khan supporters storm toward Islamabad after talks collapse
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement