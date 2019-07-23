Imran Khan supporters clash against Pakistan minority groups protestors in US

The peaceful protest by various minorities of Pakistan against Imran Khan's visit to the US was disrupted by the Pakistan prime minister's supporters outside the White House as they broke into a verbal clash with the protestors.

As a result, the US Secret Service intervened and pacified the crowd.

Ahead of the meet between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday morning, activists and protestors representing various minorities of Pakistan went above and beyond to show Khan that he was not welcome in the US

Anti-Khan Demonstrations began hours before the Trump-Khan meet on a Monday morning.

The protest named as 'Strength in Unity' saw representatives from the Muhajir, Sindhi, Pashtun, Gilgit and Sariki groups from Balochistan, Gilgit, and Karachi.

The protestors carried out a peaceful demonstration and raised slogans seeking justice for minorities of Pakistan. However, despite repeated police warnings Imran khan supporters kept provoking the protestors that further resulted in a series of verbal altercations between the two groups.

Baloch and Muhajir groups also carried out a mobile billboard campaign in Washington DC to seek President Donald Trump's help in ending enforced disappearances in Pakistan and other atrocities against minorities in Pakistan.

The campaign was planned around urging President Trump to help ensure an end to human rights abuses and do not provide any financial aid to Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a visit to the US, has been facing several protests ever since he has arrived in Washington DC.