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Imran Khan shifted to hospital on Supreme Court order, to stay till Sept 16

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan, 73, was shifted from jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad on Supreme Court orders for health evaluation. PTI said he will stay till Sept 16.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 08:49 AM IST

Imran Khan shifted to hospital on Supreme Court order, to stay till Sept 16
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Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, was shifted to a hospital from the prison after the Supreme Court order, his party Tehreek-e-Insaf has said.

The 73-year-old leader, who is suffering from several health problems, including an eye condition, was moved to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

Khan, who was ousted from power in 2022, has remained incarcerated for over three years. The cricketer-turned-politician will remain in the hospital till September 16, when his next hearing is scheduled.

"Imran Khan’s arrival at the hospital for treatment is not our destination, but merely a milestone. Our true freedom is the real destination, and an independent judiciary is indispensable for achieving it," the PTI said in a post on X on Friday.

Court allows weekly meetings with family

The order for a health evaluation came following growing concerns over Imran Khan’s medical condition, Dawn reported earlier. The court also directed authorities to ensure his weekly meetings with his family members, highlighting the severe restrictions and isolation imposed on political prisoners in the country.

The former Pakistani prime minister, who has been imprisoned without much visibility, reportedly met his wife, Bushra Bibi, and sister, Noreen Niazi, at Adiala Jail on Tuesday for the first time this year, after a gap of about nine months.

The PTI chief had about a 15-minute-long meeting with his sister, Express Tribune reported, citing jail sources. Meanwhile, his meeting with Bushra Bibi last around 30 to 35 minutes.

Imran Khan's ouster and jail term

Khan was removed from the post of the prime minister after a fallout with the Pakistani military which has considerable influence on the country's politics. Khan and the rest of the PTI leadership were barred from participating in the 2024 general elections.

Khan was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in jail in 2025 in a land corruption case where prosecutors said he and his wife received land as a bribe through the Al-Qadir Trust. In 2024, he was convicted for making public a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022.

The PTI leader however continues to wield massive support among PTI members as well as young voters in the country.

Earlier, PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari pacified concerns over possible rise in tensions if Imran Khan was released. "If Imran Khan was released tomorrow, hypothetically, he wouldn't do anything that would effectively damage the country," Bukhari said, describing him as "magnanimous"

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