Imran Khan's Vision Loss: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and other cricketers demand urgent medical attention as former Pakistan PM loses 85% vision

Former Pakistan cricketers are rallying behind their legendary captain Imran Khan, who has reportedly lost 85% of his vision in one eye while in prison. Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar are among those urging authorities to provide Imran with proper medical care, citing his contributions to Pakistani cricket and his founding of a cancer hospital that has helped many, including Waqar's mother.

"It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health," Wasim Akram wrote on X. Waqar Younis echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Putting politics aside, our national hero who gave us our greatest glory on the sporting field, a cancer hospital [which] helped so many, including my own mother, is suffering a health emergency and requires urgent treatment."

Imran Khan, Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain, has been held in solitary confinement in jail since August 2023, with his health deteriorating due to alleged neglect of medical complaints. The Supreme Court has directed the government to conduct a full medical examination by February 16, citing the state's responsibility for a prisoner's health.

Calls for basic medical access

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his sadness over Imran's condition, hoping for his quick recovery. "I'm deeply saddened to hear the news of him losing vision in his eye. I hope he gets the best treatment, and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery," Shoaib said. Other cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, Ramiz Raja, and Mohammad Hafeez, also stressed the importance of basic medical access for Imran.

The Pakistan cricket fraternity is coming together to show support for Imran, with former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja rallying them to stand by their former captain in these challenging times.

Meanwhile, Imran was arrested in August 2023 and has since received multiple prison sentences on various charges, which he and his supporters maintain are politically motivated.