Imran Khan's son issues BIG warning over 'deliberate attempt' to hide his father's condition: 'Pakistani government and its masters will bear...'

Though the Pakistani jail authorities quashed rumours circulating online, Imran Khan's younger son, Kasim Khan, has alleged that his father has been lodged in a 'death cell' and issued a grave warning to the Pakistani government over his 'inhuman isolation'.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 09:04 AM IST

Imran Khan's son issues BIG warning over 'deliberate attempt' to hide his father's condition: 'Pakistani government and its masters will bear...'
TRENDING NOW

Amid growing rumours about the health of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his family members and supporters are seeking to know his whereabouts amid unverified claims of the Pakistani leader's death. Though the Pakistani jail authorities quashed rumours circulating online, Imran Khan's younger son, Kasim Khan, has alleged that his father has been lodged in a 'death cell' and issued a grave warning to the Pakistani government over his 'inhuman isolation'.

Kasim, who has largely stayed away from front-line politics, issued a public appeal on X (formerly known as Twitter), accusing the government of keeping his father in complete isolation. Demanding Imran's 'proof of life', he warned that authorities would be held responsible for the former leader’s safety. "It has been 845 days since my father was arrested. For the past six weeks, he has been kept alone in a death cell in an environment of complete isolation. His sisters have been barred from every meeting, despite clear court orders. No phone calls, no meetings, and no news of his well-being. My brother and I have not been able to contact our father in any way," Kasim Khan posted on X.

 “This absolute blackout is not a security protocol. It is a deliberate attempt to hide his condition and prevent our family from knowing whether he is safe. Let it be clear that the Pakistani government and its masters will bear full legal, moral, and international responsibility for my father's safety and every consequence of this inhumane isolation," he warned.

 

