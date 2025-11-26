Imran Khan's sisters demand investigation into 'brutal' police assault on them, PTI supporters outside jail, they alleged...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's sisters have insisted on a transparent investigation into the "brutal" police assault on them and PTI supporters outside Adiala Jail. They have demanded that police investigation must start immediately.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 11:35 PM IST

    Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's sisters have insisted on a transparent investigation into the "brutal" police assault on them and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters outside Adiala Jail last week. Khan's three sisters — Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr. Uzma Khan— had been protesting outside Adiala Jail along with other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members after as they were denied a meeting with him for a month. The sisters have claimed that while they were "peacefully" sitting outside the jail, police personnel attacked them while brutally assaulting them for what the party claimed was "their crime for seeking a meeting with Imran Khan".

    What did Imran Khan's sister Noreen alleged?

    Some reports even suggest that the sisters were dragged by their hair. The latest controversy around Imran Khan's death started after Khan's sisters wrote a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar accusing the police of using 'brutal and orchestrated' violence against them 'without provocation.' IN the letter, Noreen wrote, "We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement nor engaged in any unlawful conduct." They added, "Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel."

    “At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries,” she lambasted. She further added that other women who were also sitting along with them outside the jail were slapped and dragged.

    "Police's conduct was part of a broader and troubling pattern of indiscriminate force used against peacefully protesting citizens over three years, reflecting a troubling impunity. Police's conduct was not wholly criminal, illegal, morally reprehensible, and in direct contradiction to the foundational duties of any law enforcement agency in a democratic society," she said. 

    Khan's sisters have asked that the IGP Punjab on immediate basis start proceedings against every police personnel who were involved in brutal assault against them and party members. PTI chief Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023. 

