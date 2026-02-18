Imran Khan's sisters accuse Asim Munir regime of plotting to kill former PM, cite 'threats' from Mohsin Naqvi

Imran Khan's medical reports presented before the Supreme Court of Pakistan show that he is facing severe vision loss in one of his eyes. However, his family has rejected the findings of government-appointed medical teams, demanding that he be evaluated by his personal physicians.

Imran Khan's sisters, Dr Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, have made explosive claims that the Pakistani government and military, led by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, are plotting to kill the jailed former prime minister. Speaking at a press conference, they alleged that the "Asim Munir regime" wants to eliminate Imran Khan and that they have received threats from interior minister and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan specifically named Asim Munir and Mohsin Naqvi as being part of a plan to kill Imran Khan in custody. According to Uzma, Imran explicitly told her during a recent meeting, "These people will kill me; they have made a plan to kill me." Aleema also shared a message from her brother stating that his eye health is deteriorating and that he is being denied access to his trusted medical team.

Imran Khan's deteriorating health

Imran Khan's medical reports presented before the Supreme Court of Pakistan show that he is facing severe vision loss in one of his eyes. However, his family has rejected the findings of government-appointed medical teams, demanding that he be evaluated by his personal physicians, Dr Asim and Dr Faisal. Aleema emphasized that the family will not accept the report provided by the government-appointed doctors, saying, "You have sent a team of doctors to the jail and ask us to accept it, or to accept the report provided by those doctors — that will not happen."

Former PM Imran Khan's family's demand

The family is demanding that Imran Khan be transferred to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, where he can be treated in the presence of his own doctors and relatives. The sisters alleged that they are being personally targeted for speaking out, with Uzma claiming that Mohsin Naqvi has been threatening the family.

The allegations come amid an intensifying political standoff centered on Imran Khan's reported medical crisis in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail. The family's concerns have sparked fears for Imran Khan's safety and well-being, with his sisters urging the authorities to ensure his protection and provide him with proper medical care