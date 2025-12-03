FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India

Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

Sunny Deol blasts paparazzo secretly filming Dharmendra's asthi visarjan in Haridwar: 'Kitne paise chahiye tereko' | Viral video

Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru makes BIG statement on his second marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Heart is full of tears...'

Flights hit across India as Microsoft glitch disrupts check-in systems; here's what happened

Watch: Hardik Pandya's comeback draws huge buzz; fan breaches security for selfie with Baroda star in SMAT 2025

Amid uproar over Sanchar Saathi app, govt takes BIG move, tells companies to...

Imran Khan's sister lashes out at 'radical Islamist' Pakistani army chief: 'Asim Munir yearns for war with India'

PMO changes to 'Seva Tirth', Raj Bhawans renamed, Shah says PM Modi has..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India

The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India

Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath

Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot i

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

HomeWorld

WORLD

Imran Khan's sister lashes out at 'radical Islamist' Pakistani army chief: 'Asim Munir yearns for war with India'

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan has taken a swipe at the country's army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir, calling him a "radical Islamist, who "yearns for a war with India."

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 04:24 PM IST

Imran Khan's sister lashes out at 'radical Islamist' Pakistani army chief: 'Asim Munir yearns for war with India'
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan has taken a swipe at the country's army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir, calling him a "radical Islamist, who "yearns for a war with India." Asim Munir is a very radicalised Islamist and Islamic conservative. This is the reason why he yearns for a war with India. His Islamic radicalisation and conservatism force him to fight against those who don't believe in Islam," Aleema said while speaking on "The World with Yalda Hakim" on Sky News. 

 

Calling her brother a "pure liberal", Aleema Khan said that he always tries to befriend India and the BJP. "Whenever Imran Khan comes to power, you will see that he always tries to befriend India, and even the BJP. Whenever there is this radical Islamist, Asim Munir, you will see that there will be war with India and not just India, even the allies of India will suffer". 

Meanwhile, amid rumours about Imran Khan's health and claims that he had been assassinated inside Adiala Jail, authorities at the jail on Tuesday, i.e., December 2, allowed the former Prime Minister's sister, Uzma Khan, to meet him, as reported by The Dawn. 

Uzma Khan entered the prison while scores of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters gathered outside the facility. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India
The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India
Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath
Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath
Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings
Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot i
Sunny Deol blasts paparazzo secretly filming Dharmendra's asthi visarjan in Haridwar: 'Kitne paise chahiye tereko' | Viral video
Sunny Deol blasts paparazzo secretly filming Dharmendra's asthi visarjan
Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru makes BIG statement on his second marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Heart is full of tears...'
Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru on his marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement