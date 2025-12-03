Imran Khan's sister lashes out at 'radical Islamist' Pakistani army chief: 'Asim Munir yearns for war with India'

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan has taken a swipe at the country's army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir, calling him a "radical Islamist, who "yearns for a war with India."

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan has taken a swipe at the country's army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir, calling him a "radical Islamist, who "yearns for a war with India." Asim Munir is a very radicalised Islamist and Islamic conservative. This is the reason why he yearns for a war with India. His Islamic radicalisation and conservatism force him to fight against those who don't believe in Islam," Aleema said while speaking on "The World with Yalda Hakim" on Sky News.

Calling her brother a "pure liberal", Aleema Khan said that he always tries to befriend India and the BJP. "Whenever Imran Khan comes to power, you will see that he always tries to befriend India, and even the BJP. Whenever there is this radical Islamist, Asim Munir, you will see that there will be war with India and not just India, even the allies of India will suffer".

Meanwhile, amid rumours about Imran Khan's health and claims that he had been assassinated inside Adiala Jail, authorities at the jail on Tuesday, i.e., December 2, allowed the former Prime Minister's sister, Uzma Khan, to meet him, as reported by The Dawn.

Uzma Khan entered the prison while scores of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters gathered outside the facility.