Imran khan's sister issues BIG warning against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Asim Munir: 'Not even dare to...'

Speculation around the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan's condition in Adiala Jail has increased rapidly, despite the clarification, his family members are demanding 'proof of life' while warning the Pakistan government of his safety. Recently, Imran's sister Noreeen Niazi issued a stark warning against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir if they cross the 'red line' and "physically harm" his brother.  

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Imran khan's sister issues BIG warning against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Asim Munir: 'Not even dare to...'
Imran Khan's sister Noreen Niazi's warning against Pakistan PM, Army Chief

Noreen, one of the three sisters of jailed and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, claimed that Imran Khan is completely healthy, terming him “a hundred percent healthy person.” "I think they should not even dare to physically harm Imran Khan, because that is a red line. I think if they do that, the country will be in chaos, because the public is behind him, and they are waiting to see him. So they dare not do anything to him, she told NDTV. 

Further, Noreen Niazi alleged that speculations surrounding Khan’s condition were being deliberately spread to “trouble the public and his supporters”.She believes that authorities are refusing family meetings because they do not want to "bring his message outside the jail".She also condemned former PM's solitary confinement for almost one month, stating, "It is like a mental and physical abuse of Imran Khan. They put him in isolation, which is a crime according to the jail manual." 

Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

Meanwhile, Khan's sister Aleema has filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala jail superintendent and others over their failure to follow an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order that directed a twice-a-week meeting schedule for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, local media reported on Friday. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, age 73, Khan, has remained in prison since August 2023, facing multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism, since his ouster from power through a no-trust motion in 2022.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
