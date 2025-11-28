Imran Khan's sister issues BIG statement over treatment of former Pakistan PM, in Adiala Jail; says 'they are not telling us...'

Niazi highlighted the oppression faced by the cricketer-turned-politician, claiming that the authorities were deliberately holding information about his condition in jail, withholding access to reach him.

Rumours have been circulating on social media claiming that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, 73, was murdered inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he's been held since August 2023. These unverified claims have sparked widespread concern and confusion. Though Adiala Jail administration has officially denied the murder rumours, stating that Imran Khan is alive, healthy, and receiving proper medical care, Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, has spoken out about the situation, expressing worry over her brother's condition. She claims they've been denied access to him for over four weeks, despite court orders allowing bi-weekly visits.



Imran Khan's sister Noreen on his condition in Adiala jail

Noreen expressed anguish over the uncertainty looming about her brother's condition in jail, saying that the authorities haven't allowed her and others to meet him for over four weeks. Speaking to ANI, Niazi highlighted the oppression faced by the cricketer-turned-politician, claiming that the authorities were deliberately holding information about his condition in jail, withholding access to reach him."We don't know anything. They are not telling us anything, nor are they letting anybody meet him. His party's people went there because they had a meeting scheduled, but they were not allowed inside. We have not been allowed to meet him for the last four weeks. We got to know that news was circulating in India that he had been killed," she said.

Noreen Niazi spoke of the extent of media censorship in her country, claiming that the establishment has been witch-hunting individuals invested in journalism and subjecting them to such a form of oppression that they don't speak up after their release. "Censorship in Pakistan is so extreme that they apprehend media people. Shorab Barkat, who used to run a channel, has been picked up. Before, they picked up journalist Agha Sheikh Sarwar. They (authorities) oppress them so much that when they are let out, they're not even allowed to speak," Niazi told ANI in an interview.



Noreen Niazi claims Hitler era in Pakistan

Noreen Niazi called Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir a "dictator" and described Shehbaz Sharif's government as the most "unpopular" in the country's history."Pakistan is going through its darkest period. We used to read stories of tyrants; now we are living one. People are abducted and killed. I met a young man in Peshawar--shot in the head on November 26 last year--paralysed, his body destroyed. There are countless such cases," she said."Sometimes I feel like the stories we heard about the Hitler era--the way people were dragged into basements--are repeating here," she added.

Noreen's brother, Imran Khan, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases. The government has placed an undeclared ban on meetings with him for over one month. Noreen Niazi, and Imran Khan's other sisters, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan, camped outside Adiala Jail along with other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members after being denied a meeting with him for a month. They were reportedly attacked by Pakistan's Punjab Police last week.



