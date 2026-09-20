Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan arrested from Lahore residence ahead of PTI's September 27 protest

Pakistan police arrested Aleema Khan, sister of jailed ex-PM Imran Khan, from her Lahore residence ahead of PTI's Sept 27 protest demanding his release. Four PTI workers also held. Islamabad police tightens security, ups surveillance at guest houses and bus terminals.

Police arrested Aleema Khan, sister of jailed former Pakistan prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, from her residence in Lahore, according to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] spokesperson, Reuters reported.

Earlier, the police had taken four PTI activists and workers into custody ahead of the party's planned September 27 protest, whose primary demand is the immediate release of Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023.

Islamabad police step up protest preparations

Police and capital administration officials have started preparations for the PTI's planned countrywide protest.

A meeting at the Central Police Office in Islamabad was held to assess security arrangements and prepare a plan to prevent disruption associated with the demonstration. Police officers concerned attended the meeting and discussed the arrangements, Dawn reported.

Capital police are also collecting information about the protest, including preparations being made by the party and the activities of its leaders, workers and activists.

Surveillance expanded across Islamabad

As part of the security measures, police have increased vigilance and intelligence gathering at guest houses, inns and bus terminals, as well as among potential contractors who could arrange food, water, accommodation and transport for protesters.

Police units responsible for these areas have been instructed to monitor such contractors. Intelligence units, including the Special Branch and Counter Terrorism Department, have also been placed on alert.

PTI has announced a countrywide protest on September 27 with the main demand of immediate release of Imran Khan. The former Pakistan prime minister has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

The arrest of Aleema Khan, who has been vocal about her brother's release and has been leading PTI campaigns outside Pakistan, is being seen as a move to prevent mobilisation for the protest.