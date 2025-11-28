Imran Khan's secret daughter: Who is Tyrian Jade? Ex-Pakistan PM never acknowledged her until...

A new Supreme Court petition has revived the long-running controversy over Imran Khan’s alleged daughter Tyrian White, rooted in a 1997 US court ruling on paternity.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has hit the headlines with rumours of his death going viral on social media platforms, is not new to controversies. Besides cricket, he was also known for his lifestyle in the conservative Islamic society. Before joining politics, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team led a Playboy life, with an image as a Casanova; many young women, including Indian actress Moon Moon Sen, were attached to him. The cricketer who later became the prime minister of Pakistan fathered a daughter before he married Jemima Goldsmith, who lived in his country and became the mother of his two sons, Sulaiman Isa and Kasim.

Imran Khan's Daughter

Pakistan was shocked when the news arrived in the country that a Los Angeles court ruled that cricket hero-turned-politician Imran Khan was the legal father of a four-year-old illegitimate Southern California girl. In a significant order delivered on August 13, 1997, superior court commissioner Anthony Jones said, "Imran Khan is the father of the child." If media reports are to be believed, Beverly Hills resident Sita White had a relationship with Khan in 1987-88. Her attorney, Gloria Allred, claimed that when the couple met in Los Angeles on October 2, 1991, Sita told him she wanted to have his baby.

(Tyrian Jade with stepbrothers Sulaiman Isa, Kasim Khan and Jemima Goldsmith)

Who is Tyrian Jade?

The attorney also said that when Imran Khan came to know about the pregnancy and that it would be a girl child, he was disappointed. Allred said, "Khan expressed disappointment and said the child would not be able to play cricket. He urged White to have an abortion, but she refused." The child, later named Tyrian Jade, was born on June 15, 1992, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Imran Khan controversy

The issue returned to haunt the cricketer-turned-politician in August 2022, when he filed an affidavit for the National Assembly by-election. A complaint was filed for not mentioning his daughter's name. It was alleged that Khan did not act as "sagacious, righteous, honest and a man of good character in terms of Article 62 of the Constitution." Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), acknowledges only Sulaiman Qasim, born to Khan from his marriage with Jemima Goldsmith in 1995. However, media reports suggest his former wife, Jemima, and two sons have been in contact with Imran's daughter Tyrian Jade.

congrats to dad and mom for having the privilege of performing the holy visit — Tyrian Jade Khan (@TyrianKhan) January 28, 2015

The issue resurfaced in Pakistan in June 2024, when a petition was filed in Pakistan’s Supreme Court against the dismissal of a plea seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White while submitting his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections. According to the Dawn, the petition pleaded that "it was an undeniable fact that Tyrian Khan White, born on June 15, 1992, was the real daughter of Khan after she and her paternity were confirmed by the judicial record in the courts in California, the United States."