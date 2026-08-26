Imran Khan's life at risk in prison, son claims 'he won't survive in jail', blames Pakistan military influence

According to Khan's sons, the Pakistani government disregarded a Supreme Court order permitting Imran Khan to be examined at a private hospital.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan may not survive indefinite solitary confinement without proper medical care, his son Kasim Khan warned, as reported by the Financial Times.

During an online press conference on Tuesday, Kasim and his brother Sulaiman Khan expressed fresh concerns about their father's health, alleging that Pakistani authorities disregarded a Supreme Court order to have Khan examined by doctors at a private hospital and to allow regular family contact.

They said the former Prime Minister’s health was declining.

'He won’t be able to survive', says Imran Khan's son

“At this point it’s looking more likely than not that he won’t be able to survive his stay in prison," Kasim said, referring to his 73-year-old father, the report mentioned.

Khan’s international lawyer Jared Genser, meanwhile, described the prison conditions as “slow-motion murder".

Last week, Pakistan's military-backed government permitted Khan to be taken under tight security at night to a state hospital for a quick examination, after which he was declared fit.

Khan's health suffers due to solitary confinement, says Kasim

Speaking about his father's condition in an interview, Kasim said Khan has spent nearly three years in solitary confinement and his health is declining because of it.

“He survived a brutal assassination attempt and has faced multiple," Kasim said, before describing the impact of Khan’s prolonged incarceration.

He said, “Now he’s endured nearly three years in solitary confinement without breaking, but his body’s paying the price for what’s being done to him."

Kasim also alleged that the 73-year-old Khan is kept in a cell “roughly six feet by eight” with no windows or natural light, often locked inside for over 23 hours a day.

Imran Khan's lawyer alleges 'slow-motion murder' plot

According to Khan’s lawyer Jared Genser, the conditions in prison amount to “slow-motion murder”.

Khan was jailed in 2023 following his conviction for leaking state secrets and corruption. He has denied all charges against him.

Pakistan's fake convoy trick to dodge SC order

The Supreme Court of Pakistan directed that Khan be transferred to Islamabad's privately-owned Shifa International Hospital for treatment of several health issues, including an eye ailment.

While his supporters and family welcomed the order, Pakistani authorities reportedly sent a decoy convoy to Shifa and directed his personal doctor there.

In reality, Khan was taken to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences before being sent back to Rawalpindi prison.

According to his lawyers, the former prime minister was not examined by any independent medical panel.

The government has rejected allegations that Khan is in solitary confinement or denied access to his family, stating that the ex-PM met his wife Bushra Bibi and sister after the Supreme Court directive.



Khan's sons, however, claimed they have been barred from visiting Pakistan to see their father. They said they last saw him in November 2022.